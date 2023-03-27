Is Charlotte Flair married? Who is Charlotte Flair’s husband now?

Charlotte Flair is well-recognized American professional wretler. Charlotte Flair has just signed to WWE, where Charlotte is performing for the SmackDown brand under her name.

Charlotte Flair is headed into her record-setting seventh reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Charlotte Flair is also known as the daughter of professional wrestler Ric Flair.

Charlotte Flair made her professional wrestling debut in 1993 alongside her father in World Championship Wrestling.

Charlotte Flair began her training with WWE in 2012 and made her debut in NXT the following year.

In 2014, Charlotte Flair was named Rookie of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI). And after this, in 2015, Charlotte Flair was promoted to the main career of WWE.

In 2016, Charlotte Flair was voted Flair Woman of the Year and Top Female Professional Wrestler by PWI Articles.

Charlotte Flair Age and Short Bio

Charlotte Flair’s real name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr. Charlotte Flair’s age is 36 years. Charlotte Flair’s date of birth is 5 April and her birth year is 1986. Charlotte Flair was born to Ric Flair and Elizabeth Harrell in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S.

Charlotte Flair’s height is 1.78 m. Charlotte Flair has three siblings- Reid Flair, Megan Fliehr, and David Flair. Charlotte Flair did her studies at Appalachian State University and North Carolina State University.

How many times has Charlotte Flair been married?

Charlotte Flair married three times. Charlotte Flair’s two marriages did not last long. In 2022, Charlotte married for the third time in Flair. And now she lives with her third husband. Charlotte Flair does not have any children.

Who is Charlotte Flair husband now?

Charlotte Flair is a married woman. Currently, Charlotte Flair husband is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza. He is a Mexican professional wrestler.

Charlotte started dating Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza in February 2019. Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza also known as Andrade.

On 1 January 2020, Charlotte and Andrade got engaged. Charlotte and Andrade married in Mexico on 27 May 2022, a year after their engagement. Charlotte and Andrade are still together as of March 2023, 2019 to the present.

Who is Charlotte Flair’s ex husband?

Charlotte Flair first married Ricky Johnson in May 2010 but after three years of marriage, Charlotte divorced Ricky.

After this, Charlotte Flair married Thom Latimer in 2013. He is also an English writer and better known as Bram.

Charlotte Flair divorced Thom in October 2015 after two years of marriage. After this, Charlotte Flair got married for the third time.

