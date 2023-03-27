Allegany College in Maryland’s women’s football team is adding new players and switching coaches. Randy Jarrett was named head coach of the women’s football team, while Dusty Wise was named an assistant coach.

Coaching experience: Jarrett

Jarrett has been coaching for almost 12 years. At New Bloomfield, he is the Tuscarora Youth Soccer Club President. He has many coaching credentials, including an “E” License from the USSF and several diplomas from United Soccer Coaches, including a Level 6 Diploma, Goaltender Level 2 Diploma, and two specialised degrees in Goaltender Training and Das mental game.”

Jarrett will remain an assistant coach for the men’s team at ACM. He was formerly the head football coach at James Buchanan High School, guiding the club to its first playoff appearance in seven years. He also coached the McConnellsburg Junior High Soccer Club, which had just one defeat throughout his time. He attended Virginia Tech after playing football at Boonsboro High School and reaching the state playoffs in 2004.

The reinstatement of women’s football at Allegany College of Maryland heralds a new age of opportunity for exceptional athletes in the Cumberland region,” Jarrett remarked. With the men’s program’s accomplishments, we want to offer experienced female players the same platform for greatness to display their abilities and better their game.” As someone with a long experience teaching female athletes, I am thrilled to assist ACM in empowering women in sports.”

The women’s football team is an NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) member and will participate in the Maryland Junior Athletic Conference and Region 20 as a Division II team. The release date is mid-summer, with the timetable set for early August.

Jarrett and his wife reside in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, with their two young children. He likes spending time with his family in his spare time. His other hobbies include personal finance, motor racing, professional football, and Virginia Tech.

Help One Another:

Men’s football head coach Dustin Wise, who will act as Jarrett’s assistant, has over 14 years of college and club coaching experience. He coached Central Penn College’s first USCAA All-Academic Team and All-American, as well as Scottish Campus Sports, to a NACA Division 1 national title. He was a US Air Force veteran who played semi-pro football for TUS Landstuhl in Germany.

“Since Coach Jarrett assisted me with the men’s team in 2022, I know he’ll do an outstanding job coaching the women’s squad,” Wise said. “We’re both thrilled to see what the autumn has in store for teams.” The local neighbourhood will have the opportunity to see excellent college football.”

