Who is Stephen Owens? Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer apologizes to a witness in her trial

During cross-examination, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer, Stephen Owens, apologized to a witness.

During cross-examination, Owens inquired about Polly’s early life and her sister Jenny’s claims that Terry abused her.

According to Polly, Terry tried to mold Jenny, but not as badly as he claimed. Although Polly recognized Jenny’s mental issues, she refused to reveal more details.

A lawyer for Gwyneth Paltrow apologized for his behavior during cross-examination. Terry Sanderson has two daughters, Polly Sanderson Grasham and Joanne Sanderson.

During the cross-examination of Polly, Owens questioned her about her early life. When she and her sister Jenny claimed Terry was abusive toward her, he asked if they were lying.

Polly disagreed. Jenny was molded by Sanderson, but things didn’t turn out as bad as they were suggested.

Stephen Owens is the President of Epperson & Owens

Steven W. Owens worked for Supreme Court Justice Richard Howe as a clerk and former president of the Utah State Bar.

In the last year, he has successfully defended clients in different trials. His leadership and public service earned him the Harry S. Truman Scholarship while he was also the Commissioner for the Utah State Bar for six years.

Terry Sanderson first sued Gwyneth Paltrow in 2019

During a ski trip, Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly hit a person.

According to Sanderson, he was hit by Paltrow while skiing in 2016 and filed a lawsuit against the Iron Man 3 star in 2019. A Deer Valley Resort incident led Sanderson to seek $3.1 million in damages.

While Terry was getting up, Paltrow left the spot after skidding out of control and striking him. In his suit, Sanderson claimed that the accident caused him permanent brain damage, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, diminished quality of life, emotional distress, and disfigurement.

Read Also:- How did Gordon Moore Die? Silicon Valley Pioneer, The Co-Founder Of Intel, Is No More