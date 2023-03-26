Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce their divorce | How long were Reese and Jim married?

Reese Witherspoon is a notable American actress. She won many awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award, an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a British Academy Film Award.

In 2023, Reese Witherspoon works on the “Daisy Jones & The Six” television series and “Your Place or Mine” film.

Reese Witherspoon will be seen in the “Tiny Trailblazers” upcoming series.

From 2019 to the present, Reese Witherspoon works in “The Morning Show”.

Reese Witherspoon Age and Short Bio

Reese Witherspoon’s real name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. Reese Witherspoon’s date of birth is 22 March 1976. Reese Witherspoon’s age is 47 years. Reese Witherspoon was born to Betty Reese and John Witherspoon in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.

Reese Witherspoon’s height is 1.56 m. Reese Witherspoon has a sibling whose name is John D. Witherspoon. Reese Witherspoon did her studies at Harpeth Hall School and Stanford University. Reese Witherspoon’s nationality is American.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce their divorce

Recently, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce. Reese Witherspoon and her second husband, actor Jim Toth, have announced their divorce after approx 12 years of marriage.

The couple released the statement together on Friday, March 24, 2024. The couple said in the statement- “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The couple further said- “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time – Reese and Jim.”

How long were Reese and Jim married?

Reese Witherspoon husband's name is Jim Toth. He is a also actor.

Reese started dating Jim in February 2010. The couple got engaged in December 2010. A few months later, on March 26, 2011, Reese married Jim at Libby Ranch in Ojai, California.

Reese has Jim’s son, Tennessee James Toth, who was born on September 27, 2022. Couple lived together for 12 years from 2011 to March 2023.

Who is Reese Witherspoon’s first husband?

Reese Witherspoon’s first husband was Ryan Phillippe. He is also a popular actor.

Reese Witherspoon married Ryan Phillippe in 1999. The two met in March 1997 at Ryan’s 21st birthday party.

Reese and Ryan got engaged in December 1998. The couple married on June 5, 1999, at Old Wide Awake Plantation in Hollywood, South Carolina.

Reese and Ryan have two children, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, born 9 September 1999, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, born 23 October 2003.

On 30 October 2006, Reese announced her separation from her husband. On 8 November 2006, the couple filed for divorce. The couple got divorced on 5 October 2007.

Reese Witherspoon Dating History

Reese Witherspoon has had a few relationships apart from marriage.

Reese Witherspoon first dated Ryan Phillippe and later got married. After a few years of marriage, Ryan divorced from Philip.

Thereafter, Reese Witherspoon dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal for two years from 2007 to 2009.

Since 2010, Reese Witherspoon started dating Jim Toth and then got married.

