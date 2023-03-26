Kee Hua Chee Cause of death of veteran journalist and socialite

Kee Hua Chee, a veteran journalist and socialite, died recently. To know more about the death of Kee hua and personal details about Kee, keep reading this page.

Kee Hua Chee: What happened to her

Her close friend, Mi-Ki Choong, confirmed Kee Hua’s death. She is also an Ambassador of M’sia WED, United Nations and also worked as an event organizer. She wrote a post on Facebook and made this news public. She wrote a long post:

Dear Friends of Dato’ Kee Hua Chee, It is with a heavy heart that I have been tasked to make a formal announcement of the passing of a dear departed good friend, the late Dato’ Kee Hua Chee.

He left us on Thursday, 24th March 2023, at 11.45 am in Kuala Krai. His extended family will be cremating him today, and his ashes will be placed along with his father’s ashes in Kelantan, where he was born and raised.

She further also talked about the memorial planning in the post:

There will be no wake by his family, but a memorial will be planned later, which I will keep you all posted on for those who may wish to pay your last respects.

She remembered him as a good friend and said, “I seek all of your kind understanding and patience in not messaging his family to find further details, as they will be provided when plans have been solidified. As I was one of his few friends who was informed a few hours before and when he passed, I am still processing this. My eulogy for him will also come in time. May he rest in eternal peace. Thank you all for remembering him”.

Kee Hua Chee: Cause of death

A famous name in the fashion and entertainment industry died suddenly. The former journalist died at his birthplace of Kuala Krai, Kelantan. According to his loved ones, she died after a protracted illness.

Some of her friends posted on Facebook to pay the tributes, and one of her friends Datuk Nancy Yeoh, also posted on social media to confirm her death news and to deliver the awards.

Social Media Tributes to Kee Hua Chee :

Guy Khan

Condolences to the bereaved family… RIP Kee Hua Chee

He has a fashionable personality….. enjoy reading his articles in magazines….even in MAS Golden Wings

Suchdev Bedi

Heartfelt condolences to the family members, may his soul rest in peace always

Ellie Toh

Life is too short. It is not how much you make at the end of the day. It is about living in the moment, because one minute you’re here…the next you’re no longer a person who belongs to this world.

Goodbye, Dato Kee. Thank you for all the good memories, and thank you for all your quirkiness. You literally splashed colours into our lives.

