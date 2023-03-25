Who is Toni Collettes husband? Is Toni Collettes and her husband are still together?

Toni Collettes is a famous Australian actress, singer-songwriter, and producer. Toni Collettes won many awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, a Golden Globe Award, and five AACTA Awards.

Toni Collettes will be seen in the Mafia Mamma, Mickey 17, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and The Prima Donna upcoming films, and The Power television series.

In 2022, Toni Collettes appeared in the “Pieces of Her” and “The Staircase” television series and “The Estate” film.

In 1990, Toni Collettes made her acting debut with the “A Country Practice” television series.

In 1992, Toni Collettes made her film debut with the “Spotswood” film.

Toni Collettes appeared in many television series such as Odd Squad, Who Do You Think You Are?, Hostages, Tsunami: The Aftermath, The Movie Show, Devil’s Playground, Unbelievable, Dinner with Friends, Wanderlust, and more.

Toni Collettes acted in many movies, including Nightmare Alley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Velvet Buzzsaw, Hearts Beat Loud, Fun Mom Dinner, Imperium, Hector and the Search for Happiness, Fright Night, Hitchcock, The Night Listener, and more.

How old is Toni Collettes?

Toni Collettes’s full name is Toni Collettes Galafassi. Toni Collettes’s age is 50 years. Toni Collettes’s date of birth is 1 November 1972. Toni Collettes was born to Judy Collette and Bob Collette in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Toni Collettes’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Toni Collettes has two brothers. Toni Collettes did her studies at Blacktown Girls High School. Toni Collettes’s nationality is Australian.

What is Toni Collette most famous for?

Toni Collettes is famous for her role and work in the About a Boy (2002), The Sixth Sense (1999) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006).

Who is Toni Collettes husband?

Toni Collettes’s marital status is divorced. Toni Collettes husband’s name is Dave Galafassi. He is a popular musician.

Toni Collettes met Dave Galafassi at an album launch in 2002. On 11 January 2003, Tony and Dave married in a traditional Buddhist ceremony.

Toni Collettes and Dave Galafassi welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sage Florence Galafassi, on 9 January 2008. On 22 April 2011, Toni gave birth to Dave’s second child (son), named Arlo Robert Galafassi.

The couple lived in Sydney with their children. On 7 December 2022, Tony and Dave divorced and separated.

