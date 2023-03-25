Who is Sam Champion husband? Is Sam Champion still married?

Sam Champion is a popular American weather anchor. Sam Champion is well recognized for his combined 25-year career at Good Morning America and ABC flagship station WABC-TV.

Sam Champion previously served on The Weather Channel as co-anchor for 23.5 Degrees with Sam Champion as well as AMHQ: America’s Morning Headquarters.

Sam Champion served as managing editor of The Weather Channel since 1 January 2014, following his last day on 4 December 2013.

Sam Champion has also appeared on NBC’s Today Show. In 2016, after Sam Champion left The Weather Channel and NBC, he returned to NBC on a fill-in basis.

Sam Champion served as the weekday morning and noon weather anchor for WABC-TV in June 2019.

Is Sam Champion his real name?

Sam’s real name is Samuel James Champion but is well known as Sam Champion.

Thirty million people in the South are on alert for tornadoes, flooding and damaging winds. @SamChampion is tracking the extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/guKF9nvhhD — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 24, 2023

How old is Sam Champion?

Sam Champion’s age is 61 years as of 2022. Sam Champion’s birth date is 13 August and his birth year is 1961. Sam Champion was born to James H. Champion and Sylvia Champion in Paducah, Kentucky, United States.

Sam Champion has a sibling whose name is Teresa Champion. Sam Champion did his studies at Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia and at Eastern Kentucky University. Sam Champion’s nationality is American.

Who is Sam Champion husband?

Sam Champion is a married man. Sam Champion husband’s name is Rubem Robierb. He is a sculptor, visual artist, and photographer from Miami, Florida.

Sam Champion and Rubem Robierb were together as partners for many years. Sam Champion and Rubeem Robeireb got married on 21 December 2012. The couple has been together for many years now.

Read Also:- The Young Belfast Mom Tazmyn Patterson Dies – Cause Of Death Explained