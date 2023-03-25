Who is Phoebe Tonkin engaged to? Were Paul and Phoebe together?

Phoebe Tonkin is a famous Australian actress. Phoebe Tonkin is well-recognized for her role as Hayley Marshall in “The Originals” television series.

In 2023, Phoebe Tonkin appears in the “Transfusion” film.

Phoebe Tonkin will be seen in the “Night Shift” and “Kid Snow” films.

In 2022, Phoebe Tonkin appeared in the “Babylon” film.

In 2006, Phoebe Tonkin made her acting debut with the “H2O: Just Add Water” television series.

In 2010, Phoebe Tonkin made her film debut with the “Tomorrow, When the War Began” film.

Phoebe Tonkin acted in many films such as Billionaire Ransom, Bait 3D, The Place of No Words, Furlough, Cul-de-Sac, The Ever After, Final Stop, The Place of No Words, and more.

Phoebe Tonkin appeared in many television series, including Packed to the Rafters, The Vampire Diaries, Home and Away, Stalker, The Secret Circle, These New South Whales, Bloom, Safe Harbour, These New South Whales, Westworld, and more.

How old is Phoebe Tonkin?

Phoebe Tonkin’s real name is Phoebe Jane Elizabeth Tonkin. Phoebe Tonkin’s age is 33 years. Phoebe Tonkin’s birth date is 12 July 1989. Phoebe Tonkin was born to Jannyfer Tonkin and Nicholas Tonkin in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Phoebe Tonkin’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Phoebe Tonkin has a sibling whose name is Abby Tonkin. Phoebe Tonkin did her studies at Queenwood School for Girls. Phoebe Tonkin’s nationality is Australian.

Who is Phoebe Tonkin Husband?

Phoebe Tonkin is an unmarried lady. Phoebe Tonkin is currently in a new relationship. Currently, the name of Phoebe Tonkin husband/partner is Alex Greenwald. Phoebe Tonkin has been dating Alex Greenwald for a while now. Phoebe Tonkin is not married yet but Phoebe Tonkin has been in relationship with many celebrities.

How many relationships has Phoebe Tonkin been in?

Phoebe Tonkin is currently in a relationship with Alex Greenwald.

Phoebe Tonkin is known for her longest relationship with Paul Wesley from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to this, Phoebe Tonkin was in a relationship with Tom Felton from 2006 to 2008. Thereafter, Phoebe Tonkin was in a relationship with Xavier Samuel from 2011 to 2012.

In 2012, Phoebe Tonkin was rumored to be in a relationship with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Phoebe Tonkin was briefly in a relationship with Ed Westwick in 2011. In 2013, Phoebe Tonkin was in a relationship with Chris Zylka.

