Who is Lisa McHugh’s husband? Does Lisa McHugh have children?

Lisa McHugh is a famous Scottish pop and country singer.

Lisa McHugh received five times “Female Vocalist of the Year”. In 2012, Lisa McHugh also received “Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage”.

Lisa McHugh appeared in the “Grand Ole Opry”. Lisa McHugh ran her own tv show, “On the Road with Lisa”.

In 2010, Lisa McHugh released her debut studio album “Old Fashioned Girl”. In 2012, Lisa McHugh released her second studio album “Dreams Come to Life”.

Lisa McHugh is famous for her best studio album, A Life That’s Good, #Country, Wildfire, and Who I Am.

Lisa McHugh sang many songs, including “I Told You So” (2010), “Honey, Honey” (2018), “A Mother’s Rosary” (2011), Home with a Heartbeat” (2019), “I’ll Be Home With Bells On” (2011), “Watch Me” (2019), “The Scandal” (2020), “Let’s Pretend We Never Met” (2013), “Country Mile” (2019), “Bad Idea” (2021), and You’re Gonna Get Back Up” (2020).

How old is Lisa McHugh?

Lisa McHugh’s age is 34 years. Lisa McHugh’s date of birth is 16 August 1988. Lisa McHugh was born to Sally McHugh and Joe McHugh in Glasgow, Scotland.

Lisa McHugh’s mother is from Falcarragh in Cloughaneely, and Lisa McHugh’s father is from Castlederg in County Tyrone. Lisa McHugh’s nationality is Scottish.

Lisa McHugh is in Dolans Warehouse, Sunday April 23rd.

Lisa McHugh is Irelands leading country pop singer, who continues to surprise and delight audiences across the world.

Who is Lisa McHugh husband?

According to many sources, Lisa McHugh is a married woman. Lisa McHugh husband’s name is Nathan Khan.

Nathan Khan is about 33 years old. Nathan Khan is a keen amateur footballer and Chelsea fan from Fermanagh. Nathan Khan’s father is a former coach at Ballinammallard United.

Yes, Lisa McHugh has a child. Lisa McHugh and her husband, Nathan Khan, welcomed their first child in 2022, named baby Milo.

The couple is still together and lives happily ever after with their child.

