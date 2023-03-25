Who is Bindi Irwin married to? Is Bindi Irwin’s husband American?

Bindi Irwin is a popular Australian television personality, actress, conservationist, and zookeeper.

Bindi Irwin is well known as the daughter of the owner of Australia Zoo Terri Irwin and the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin.

Bindi Irwin’s brother Robert Irwin is also a television personality as well as a photographer.

Bindi Irwin is well-recognized as the granddaughter of naturalist and herpetologist Bob Irwin.

At the age of 9, Bindi Irwin hosted the children’s wildlife documentary TV series “Bindi the Jungle Girl”. Bindi Irwin is the winner of Dancing with the Stars (US) season 21.

From 2018 to the present, Bindi Irwin appears in the “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” television show. In 2022, Bindi Irwin appeared in the “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” television show.

Bindi Irwin also appeared in many television shows such as Bindi’s Bootcamp, Dancing with the Stars, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Curious George, and Steve Irwin’s Wildlife Warriors.

Bindi Irwin acted in some movies like Return to Nim’s Island, Wiggly Safari, Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, and The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course.

What is Bindi Irwin’s real name?

Bindi Irwin’s real name is Bindi Sue Irwin. Bindi Irwin’s age is 24 years. Bindi Irwin’s birth date is 24 July and her birth year is 1998.

Bindi Irwin was born to Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin in Buderim, Queensland, Australia.

Bindi Irwin’s height is 5 feet approx. Bindi Irwin is of Irish, English, and Swedish ancestry. Bindi Irwin’s nationality is Australian and American.

Who is Bindi Irwin Husband?

Bindi Irwin is a married woman. Bindi Irwin husband’s name is Chandler Powell. He is a famous American professional wakeboarder from Florida.

Bindi Irwin got engaged to Chandler Powell in July 2019. Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell first met as children at the Australia Zoo in November 2013.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell married in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020.

Bindi Irwin gave birth to their first child (daughter) named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on 25 March 2021, their first wedding anniversary.

