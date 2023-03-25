Missing US Navy sailor: What Happened to Seamus Gray?

Seven days have passed since the 21-year-old Navy sailor went missing, and his distraught mother pleads with the public for assistance in finding her son.

What Happened?

On Saturday morning, Seamus Gray was last observed leaving the Ibiza Bar in Waukegan, Illinois. He had been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends by going out for the evening. Patrick’s Day is on Friday. To increase public awareness of Gray’s disappearance, the Chicago Police Department on Thursday released surveillance camera footage. At 10:30 p.m., the sailor, dressed in a red shirt and pants, is seen leaving the establishment. m. , leaving at about 1:30 a.m. and coming back. m. a short while before the place was scheduled to close for the evening. Gray and a few other customers were then asked to leave by a staff member because they were too drunk, according to ABC 13. The news channel claimed that Gray could be seen briefly lying on the ground in the video at one point.

Missing US Navy sailor: Explained

Around 1:40 a.m., a different camera captured Gray again on film. He is seen walking by himself in the video, which Waukegan police shared. He was caught on camera once more, moving toward Lake Michigan. Gray’s failure to return to his base, the Great Lakes Naval Station, raised the alarm. Grey is a U. S. Surface Warfare Engineering School Command and is home to a Navy firefighter recruit.

“I would like for anyone who has any information about my son Seamus to please come forward and please help me,” said Gray’s mother, Kerry Gray, during a press conference on Thursday. My son is that. That’s the guy I like. My son’s role model is his 14-year-old little brother. My life is him. So kindly assist in locating Seamus. She claimed that when he got home from his night out, he had promised to play video games with his younger brother online. We are looking for Seamus Gray, who hasn’t been seen since early March 18. When it comes to the Great Lakes, Gray is a member of the US Navy.

The mother also revealed to a local news outlet, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, that she had hurried from her home in Chicago to Illinois after learning that her son had disappeared. She continued, “Now that he is missing, he came here to fight for his country. To find my son, I need everyone’s assistance. “. While sonar equipment and divers were scheduled to search the Waukegan Harbor and Lake Michigan on Thursday, sniffer dogs and drones have already been used in the search for Gray. Waukegan Fire Department, Waukegan Police Department (WPD), and U. S. The investigation has been ongoing for the entire Coast Guard. The WPD “Tip-Line” can be reached at 847-360-9001 if you have any information.

