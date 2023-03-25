Mick Bensley cause of death of a marine & landscape artist

Mick Bensley, Marine and landscape artist, died suddenly. Mick was living in Rottindean and passed away unexpectedly. In this article, we’ll find all the details about Mick and the cause of his death; keep reading.

Mick Bensley: What happened to him

The news of Mick Bensley’s death was posted on his Facebook page, and the caption reads:

It is with great sadness that his family inform you all of the death of Mick Bensley. He peacefully passed away today in the hospital. Funeral arrangements will be posted on the various Rottingdean pages in due course. He was passionate about Rottingdean and dearly loved all the wonderful people he was proud to call his friends.

Mick Bensley: Reason behind the death

He was a famous artist who is known for marine and landscape painting. He also worked in watercolour portrayals of maritime. According to some different news sources and also posted on many social media platforms, Micke died peacefully in the hospital.

Still, the real cause of his death is not announced by his family or any other official platform. Some of his loved ones said that Covid had affected many people with his health issues.

It might be Coivd affected the health of Mick and led to the reason for his death.

Mick Bensley: Know more about him

Mick was born on the coast of North Norfolk in Sheringham and spent most of his time there. He gained a deep knowledge of various moods of challenging weather patterns at this place.

Mick started interested in the painting after reading “Henry Blogg of Cromer”, a book by Jolly. Mick made his debut watercolour paintings of maritime rescues in late 1960.

In an interview, he talked about his artistic life as :

“I was a student at Norwich School of Art, after which I worked in London for 15 years as a designer and illustrator. Throughout the seventies, I continued to paint maritime watercolors and oils and in 1980 returned to Norfolk to paint professionally.” Further, he talked about his skills.

I have since gained a reputation as a marine artist of skill and accuracy, with paintings in private collections worldwide.

Social Media Tributes

Sheringham Museum

It is with great sadness that I have just heard that Sheringham-born artist and friend Mick Bensley has passed away.

This was the post I saw

RIP Mick.

Sheringham Community Noticeboard

Sad news. Sheringham-born artist Mick Bensley has died. He was famed for his seascapes and lifeboat paintings, plus his notorious bonhomie! RIP Mick. Condolences to the family.

Parc Charity

Mick also provided the artwork for our mobile youth bus MyBus. Mick was a key member of our community and a loyal friend. Of course he will be missed – he already is – but he will never be forgotten. God bless you.

