John Cena set to fight in WrestleMania 39 – JohnCena Vs Austin Theory

John Cena’s match for WrestleMania 39 was announced on SmackDown this week. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood will open with this match on Night 1.

For the United States Championship, John Cena fought Austin Theory in an event worthy of being a main event. The commentators announced that Cena vs. Theory will be the first match of WrestleMania 39 after Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser. A successful sixth defence of the title may rewrite history on April 1.

This fight has been planned since Theory won Money in the Bank in mid-2022. In March of this year, John returned after a long absence thanks to his imitation of John’s catchphrases and movesets.

WrestleMania is just around the corner, and Theory challenged Cena to a match earlier this month. John Cena initially rejected the challenge because Theory wasn’t ready. According to Cena, he was doing Theory a favour because if he lost, Theory would lose everything, but he agreed after a fan poll.

WrestleMania 39 will be John Cena’s second time opening the show

As a coincidence, Cena won the United States Championship the first time he started ‘Mania proceedings. If Austin Theory defeats him at WrestleMania 39, history could repeat itself.

In 2004, Big Match John battled Big Show (Paul Wight in AEW) as part of WrestleMania 20. Madison Square Garden was Cena’s first match of the year and his first defence of the US Title.

Why Should Cena Win? He has been losing too many singles matches

After transitioning from a WWE wrestler to a Hollywood actor, Cena has wrestled part-time for a few years. It’s good that Cena passes the torch to younger performers when he returns to television.

As Cena has lost so many important matches, beating him does not seem impressive. John Cena needs to win sometimes, too; he is John Cena. However, Cena repeatedly said Austin Theory would never defeat him.

Why Should Theory Win?

John Cena needs this victory more than Austin Theory. In WrestleMania, Theory needs a rub from someone like Cena in order to succeed as a top wrestler.