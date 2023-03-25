Is Rumer Willis in a relationship? Does Rumer Willis have a child?

Rumer Willis is a notable American actress. Rumer Willis is well-recognized as the daughter of actress Demi Moore and actor Bruce Willis.

Rumer Willis won the “Dancing with the Stars” season 20 dance competition television series.

In 2023, Rumer Willis will be seen in the “My Divorce Party” film.

How old is Rumer Willis?

Rumer Willis’s full name is Rumer Glenn Willis. Rumer Willis’s age is 34 years. Rumer Willis’s birth date is 16 August and her birth year is 1988. Rumer Willis was born to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in Paducah, Kentucky, U.S.

Rumer Willis has four siblings- Tallulah Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, Evelyn Penn Willis, and Mabel Ray Willis. Rumer Willis did her studies at Interlochen Arts Academy, Wildwood Secondary School, and the University of Southern California.

Who is Rumer Willis Husband?

Rumer Willis is a unmarried woman. Rumer Willis is in a relationship. Rumer Willis husband/Partner’s name is Derek Richard Thomas. He is a famous singer.

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas are in a relationship since 2022. On December 20, 2022, Rumer Willis announced that Rumer is pregnant with her first child with husband Derek.

The couple is still together. Rumer Willis and Derek Will get married soon. Rumor and Derek just Excited to welcome their first child.

What movies has Rumer Willis been in?

In 1995, Rumer Willis made her acting debut with the “Now and Then” film.

In 2008, Rumer Willis made her television debut with the “Miss Guided” series.

Rumer Willis is famous for her work in the 90210, Empire, Hawaii Five-0, and The Masked Singer television series.

Rumer Willis appeared in many music videos like “Crazy Crazy 4 U”, “Still in Love with You”, “Imagine”, “SOS”, and “Get U Home”.

Rumer Willis acted in many movies such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Future World, There’s Always Woodstock, The Ganzfeld Experiment, Hello Again, The Diary of Preston Plummer, Wild Cherry, The House Bunny, The Whole Nine Yards, and more.

Rumer Willis apeared in many tv shows, including “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”, CSI: NY, Pretty Little Liars, Army Wives, Robot Chicken, The Masked Singer, Barkitecture, Robot Chicken, Workaholics, and more.

