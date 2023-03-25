Is Nicky Youre Married? Who is Nicky Youre Wife?

Nicky Youre is a famous American singer and songwriter. Nicky Youre is well-recognized for her “Sunroof” single (2021).

In 2020, Nicky Youre released his first single “$ex and Lemonade”. In 2021, Nicky Youre released his second single “Sunroof”.

In 2022, Nicky Youre released his “Never Go Wrong” and “Eyes on You” singles.

In 2023, Nicky Youre releases his “Found” and “Shut Me Up” singles.

Nicky Youre releases the song “Never Go Wrong” with fellow Californian David Hugo.

Nicky Youre nominated for Kids’ Choice Awards and MTV Video Music Awards for his song Sunroof (with Dazy).

What is Nicky Youre real name?

Nicky Youre’s real name is Nicholas Scott Ure. Nicky Youre’s age is 23 Years. Nicky Youre’s birth date is 4 June and his birth year is 1999. Nicky Youre was born to his parents in Anaheim, California, U.S.

Nicky Youre did his studies at the University of California, San Diego (BA) and Golden West College (AA). Nicky Youre’s nationality is American. Nicky Youre played water polo at Aliso Niguel High School, where Nicky Youre participated CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championship Game in 2016.

Who is Nicky Youre Wife/Girlfriend?

Nicky Youre is unmarried. Nicky Youre is now in his new relationship. Nicky Youre is not married yet, so Nicky Youre does not have a wife. Nicky Youre’s girlfriend’s name is Brooke Crawford.

Nicky Youre isn’t dating anyone before it. Nicky Youre has started his love life and dating history with his girlfriend Brooke Crawford.

