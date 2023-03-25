Is Joseph Fiennes married? How did Joseph Fiennes meet his wife?

Joseph Fiennes is a famous British actor. Joseph Fiennes is well-recognized for his role as William Shakespeare in the “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) film.

Joseph Fiennes will be seen in “The Mother” and “The Way of the Wind” upcoming film.

In 1995, Joseph Fiennes made his acting debut with “The Vacillations of Poppy Carew” film.

In 2008, Joseph Fiennes made his television debut with the “Pretty/Handsome” series.

Joseph Fiennes is famous for his role and work in the FlashForward, The Handmaid’s Tale, American Horror Story: Asylum, and Camelot television series.

Joseph Fiennes also appeared in some television series like Urban Myths, Fiennes: Return to the Nile, Sherwood, and more.

Joseph Fiennes acted in many movies such as Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Laurence, Shakespeare in Love, Stealing Beauty, Enemy at the Gates, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, Running with Scissors, The Red Baron, The Games Maker, Strangerland, On Wings of Eagles (The Last Race), Goodbye Bafana, and more.

Joseph Fiennes Age

Joseph Fiennes’s full name is Joseph Alberic Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes. Joseph Fiennes’s age is 52 years. Joseph Fiennes’s date of birth is 27 May 1970. Joseph Fiennes was born to Mark Fiennes and Jennifer Lash in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England.

Joseph Fiennes’s height is 1.83 m. Joseph Fiennes has five siblings- Ralph Fiennes, Magnus Fiennes, Jacob Fiennes, Martha Fiennes, and Sophie Fiennes. Joseph Fiennes is of pan-British Isles ancestry.

Joseph Fiennes did her studies at Leehurst Swan School, Bishop Wordsworth’s School, and Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Joseph Fiennes’s nationality is British.

Who is Joseph Fiennes Wife?

Joseph Fiennes is a married man. Joseph Fiennes wife’s name is Maria Dolores Dieguez.

Joseph Fiennes married Maria Dolores Dieguez in August 2009 in a Roman Catholic ceremony in Tuscany.

Joseph Fiennes and his wife, Maria Dolores Dieguez, have two children, Isabel Fiennes and Sam Fiennes.

Joseph Fiennes lives in Palma, near Mallorca, Spain with his wife and children. The couple is happy in their marriage and is still together.

Who is Maria Dolores Dieguez?

Maria Dolores Dieguez is well-recognized as the wife of actor Joseph Fiennes.

By profession, Maria Dolores Dieguez is a Swiss model of Spanish/Galician origin. Maria Dolores Dieguez appeared in the “Durch die Blume” movie.

Maria Dolores Dieguez was born in Switzerland on 5 January 1982. Maria Dolores Dieguez age is 41 years.

