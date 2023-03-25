Is Jordana Brewster in a relationship? Who is Jordana Brewster Husband?

Jordana Brewster is a popular Panamanian-American actress. Jordana Brewster is well-recognized for her role as Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious film.

Jordana Brewster will be seen in the “Fast X” and “Simulant” upcoming films.

In 2022, Jordana Brewster appeared in the “Who Invited Charlie?” and “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers” films and “That’s My Jam” television series.

Jordana Brewster is famous for her work and role in the Lethal Weapon, Dallas, Chuck, American Crime Story, and more.

In 1995, Jordana Brewster made her acting debut in the “All My Children” television series. In 1998, Jordana Brewster made her film debut with “The Faculty” film.

Jordana Brewster appeared in Ja Rule, Vita & O1, Neve, and Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth music videos.

Jordana Brewster acted in many movies such as The Fast and the Furious, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Fast & Furious 6, Random Acts of Violence, On Our Way, Home Sweet Hell, Nearing Grace, and more.

Jordana Brewster appeared in many television series, including The ’60s, Dark Blue, Project Runway, Secrets and Lies, The Other Two, Gigantic, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and more.

Jordana Brewster Age

Jordana Brewster’s age is 42 years. Jordana Brewster’s date of birth is 26 April 1980. Jordana Brewster was born to Maria João and Alden Brewster in Panama City, Panama.

Jordana Brewster’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Jordana Brewster has a sibling whose name is Isabella Brewster. Jordana Brewster did her studies at Professional Children’s School and Yale University.

How many times Jordana Brewster married?

Jordan Brewster married twice. Jordan Brewster’s first husband was Andrew Form. Jordan Brewster remarried Mason Morphit and currently lives with him. Jordana Brewster has two sons with her first husband – Rowan Brewster-Form, born in June 2016, and Julian Form-Brewster, born in September 2013.

Who is Jordana Brewster Husband?

Jordana Brewster is a married woman. Currently, Jordana Brewster husband is Mason Morfit. He is ValueAct Capital CEO.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit married on 3 September 2022 in California.

Jordan Brewster first married Andrew Form on May 6, 2007, in the Bahamas. He is a renowned film and television producer.

Jordana and Andrew met on the set of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”, which Andrew Form produced. Jordana and Andrew got engaged on 4 November 2006.

Jordana and Andrew have two children. Jordan filed for divorce in mid-2020 and the couple were divorced in June 2021.

