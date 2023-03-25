How did Michelle Zauner meet her husband? Are Michelle Zauner and Peter still married?

Michelle Zauner is a well-known Korean-American musician as well as a author. Michelle Zauner is well recognized as the main singer of the alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast.

Michelle Zauner’s 2021 edition of “Crying in Her Mart” remained on The New York Times hardcover non-fiction bestseller list for 60 weeks.

In 2022, Michelle Zauner was named by Time in its annual list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” in the Innovators category.

Michelle Zauner and three fellow musicians formed Little Big League, a Philadelphia-based emo band, releasing two albums, “These Are Good People” (2013) and “Tropical Jinx” (2014).

Mitchell Zauner’s band members include Deven Craig on bass, Mitchell Zauner on vocals and guitar, Ian Dykstra as drummer, and Kevin O’Halloran as guitarist.

Michelle Zauner released her debut album “Japanese Breakfast” in 2013. In 2014, Michelle Zauner left Little Big League and moved back to Eugene to care for her sick mother.

Michelle Zauner released her debut album Psychopomp in 2016, “Japanese Breakfast”, which was about the death of Michelle’s mother.

Michelle Zauner released “Soft Sounds from Another Planet” in 2017. Following this, Michelle Zauner released “Jubilee” in 2021, which became the band’s first album to chart at 56 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album by Michelle Zauner was nominated for a “Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album”. Michel Joyner also wrote the soundtrack for the video game Sable in 2021 as Japanese Breakfast.

Michelle Zauner Age

Michelle Zauner’s full name is Michelle Chongmi Zauner. Michelle Zauner’s age is 33 years. Michelle Zauner’s date of birth is 29 March 1989.

Michelle Zauner was born to her parents in Seoul, South Korea. Michelle Zauner did her studies at South Eugene High School and Bryn Mawr College.

Who are Michelle Zauner Parents?

Michelle Zauner’s parents are Chongmi and Joel Zauner. Michelle Zauner’s mother is a husewife and was a Korean and Michelle Zauner’s father is a car salesman and is a white American of Jewish heritage. Michelle Zauner’s mother died on 18 October 2014. Her mother cause of death was pancreatic cancer. Michelle Zauner’s nationality is Korean, South Korean.

Who is Michelle Zauner Husband?

Michelle Zauner is a married woman. Michelle Zauner husband’s name is Peter Bradley. He is the Michelle bandmate.

Michelle Zauner married Peter Bradley in 2014, two weeks before her mother’s death. The couple met at the 12 Step Down, a Philadelphia bar. Michelle and Peter are still together.

