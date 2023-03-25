How did Gordon Moore Die? Silicon Valley Pioneer, The Co-Founder Of Intel, Is No More

According to his colleagues, he was the one who could predict the future. He predicted in 1965 that the number of transistors that could be fitted on a silicon chip exponentially increased computer data-processing power. This prediction became known as Moore’s Law.

How did Gordon Moore Die?

Intel Corporation. Creator Gordon E. Moore passed away on March 24 at his home in Hawaii. Moore’s semiconductor chip design and production innovations helped found Silicon Valley and make the computer the all-pervasive, defining tool of modern life. He was 94. Despite not providing any additional information, Intel announced the death.

Who is Gordon Moore?

Gordon Earle Moore was an American businessman, engineer, and Intel Corporation co-founder and emeritus chairman. Moore’s law, that an integrated circuit (IC) doubles every two years, was proposed by him.

Moore’s net worth was estimated to be $7 billion in February 2023. Dr Moore, a key figure in the history of electronics, made the famous prediction that computer power would double every year for a decade starting in 1965. He later modified his prediction to every two years in the mid-1970s. Moore’s Law, which he named after his prediction that computing power would increase exponentially and at a lower cost, became the benchmark that researchers have been successfully working toward for many years. By packing more and more circuitry onto slivers of silicon, computers could be made smaller, faster, and cheaper.

