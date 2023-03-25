Found Safe: a Missing New Jersey Trooper

Jason Dare was last seen leaving a medical centre in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, 19th March 2023, at about 7 p.m., according to the New Jersey State Police.

A State Trooper from New Jersey who has Not Been Named:

A policeman from New Jersey who went missing has been found safe in Pennsylvania. The New Jersey Police claim that “In Pennsylvania, Jason Dare has found safely. Thank you, everyone for your encouragement and helpful advice,” Posted on Twitter by NJSP. On Sunday night, Jason Dare, 46, went missing. At the Penn State Brandywine campus in Middletown Township, police had been seeking a location. According to police, he left a hospital on foot.

Police Report:

According to County Police, he was captured on camera leaving home while wearing a black Carhart jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue trousers, and eyeglasses.

What to do Jason Dare, a Police officer, Vanishes in Pennsylvania:

Thursday marks the fourth day of the hunt for a missing trooper with the New Jersey State Police. In its social media, He said that Cumberland County resident Jason Dare, 46, left a.

The state police of New Jersey have located Jason Dare in Pennsylvania. Dare was the focus of a missing person investigation in the Middletown region. The New Jersey State Police statement that Cumberland County resident Jason Dare, 46, was last seen leaving the Media, Pennsylvania facility at 6:51 p.m. A missing Cumberland County, New Jersey, State Police trooper has been found safe. Trooper Jason Dare was located in Pennsylvania, according to county police. He has a height of 6 feet and a weight of about 180 pounds. He is covered with tattoos on his hands, arms, and neck. Jason Dare, 46, of Vineland, has been missing since Sunday night.

