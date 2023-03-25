Calleigh Cunningham, 14 Years Old, Middle School Student Passed Away

On March 14, 2023, Calleigh Cunningham, a 14-year-old student at Elmore Park Middle School, suddenly passed away.

Who was Calleigh Cunningham?

Calleigh Cunningham was a student at Elmore Park Middle school. The Bartlett City School is a public school that accepts students in grades 6 through 8.

She attended school in her hometown, where she was born on November 6, 2008. She was passionate about life and her studies and always eager to learn. She was a kind and gentle soul who had a special way of making people feel included and cared for. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her.

She was compassionate, considerate, and always eager to lend a hand. She had a bright future ahead of her and will be greatly missed. The 14-year-old girl was described as someone who had a lasting impression on everyone she encountered.

Calleigh Cunningham Cause Of Death

Her sudden passing has left the whole community in a state of shock. Sadly, she passed away on March 14, 2023. The family has made no public statement regarding the cause of her death.

Their beloved daughter’s sudden death has caught the family off guard. Her friends, classmates, teachers and the faculty staff have all extended their condolences to the grieving family, who have lost their daughter and granddaughter at such a young age.

Obituary

Calleigh Cunningham was known for her bright personality and big, beautiful smile. She was always the life of the party, and she always had a kind word for everyone around her. She loved to learn new things and excelled academically at her school.

A visitation ceremony will be organized by her family for all her classmates and teachers to honour her memory. The ceremony will be held from 2 PM to 3 PM on March 26, 2023, at Advent Presbyterian Church, Germantown, Cordova, Tennessee.

Calleigh was a sweet soul well-known for her humour and captivating laugh. Her loved ones and friends will truly miss her. She had a huge heart and a great sense of humour, never hesitating to put a smile on the faces of those around her.

The community of Elmore Park will never forget Calleigh and the positive impact she had on all those who knew her. She will be deeply missed.