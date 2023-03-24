With his recent post, is Luka Doncic mocking Devin Booker?

Luka Doncic’s tried to mock Devin Booker through his latest Instagram story. Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are good basketball players, but there is a minor rivalry between them.

So at this time, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka decided to take a dig at Booker. They faced each other earlier this month, and Phoenix Suns won that match.

Reportedly Booker Said some words to Doncic at the end of the game, and this incident led to more bad blood relations between them.

Taking a subtle shot at Devin Booker in the Luka Doncic Instagram story :

If we talk about previous matches, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker have had many clashes. Booker won the last games, while Doncic’s team won the playoff series by defeating Phoenix Suns.

In Western Conference Semifinal, Phoenix Suns had the lead 3-2, and they looked to enter into the knock round eliminating Dallas Mavericks. But thanks to Luka Doncic’s excellent performance, who scored 33 and 35 points in Games 6 and 7 and eliminated the Suns from the knock-round.

Doncic are Booker are stiff competitors of each other, But now they also have some bad blood between them. Now we know what happened when Doncic posted an Insta story; the Mavericks star player posted a photo from the “Madura” song by the Bad Bunnies.

Booker previously dated Kendall Jenner, and the exciting thing is that she is now relationship with Bad Bunny, a Puerto-Rican rapper. Bad Bunny tried to make a mock Booker through his news song. Doncic put this song on his Instagram story.

“The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix. She knows it,” These are lyrics of the new song of Bad Bunny, indicating clearly that they are made to mock the Booker. If we talk about the record of Doncic against Phoenix, so Doncic has a brilliant record against Phoenix.

He played 16 games against Phoenix and has averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists each game.

Now this rivalry was not watched again soon in the 2022-23 season. We hope that we may watch another playoff match between these two.

