Who is Ben Platt engaged to? Are Noah Galvin and Ben Platt a couple?

Ben Platt is a popular American actor and singer-songwriter. Ben Platt is well-recognized for his role as Evan Hansen in the “Dear Evan Hansen” film. For his performances, Ben won Tony Award for Best Actor.

Ben Platt will be seen in the “Theater Camp” and “Merrily We Roll Along” films, and “The Other Two” television.

Is Ben Platt Engaged?

Yes, Ben Platt is engaged. Ben Platt got engaged only a few months ago. Ben has been in a romantic and committed relationship since 2019. Ben was dating his partner since 2019 and the two got engaged in 2022.

Who is Ben Platt Husband/Partner

Ben Platt is a unmarried man. Ben Platt husband/Partner’s name is Noah Galvin.

Ben Platt officially started his relationship with Noah Galvin from 12th January 2020. Ben and Noah got engaged on 25 November 2022, after being in a relationship for almost two years.

Ben and Noah are happy in their love life and are going to be together forever. Couples understand and support each other.

How old is Ben Platt?

Ben Platt’s full name is Benjamin Schiff Platt. Ben Platt’s age is 29 Years. Ben Platt’s date of birth is 24 September 1993. Ben Platt was born to Marc Platt and Julie Platt in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Ben Platt has three siblings- Jonah Platt, Henry Platt, and Hannah Platt. Ben Platt did his studies at Harvard-Westlake School and Columbia University. Ben Platt’s nationality is American.

Ben Platt Movies and Television Career

In 2022, Ben Platt appeared in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” television show and “The People We Hate at the Wedding” film.

In 2023, Ben Platt acted in the “Parade” theatre play.

In 2002, Ben Platt made his acting debut with “The Music Man” theatre play.

In 2006, Ben Platt made his film debut with the “Red Riding Hood” film. In 2017, Ben Platt made his television debut with the “Will & Grace” series.

Ben Platt also acted in many movies and tv shows such as The Premise, The Simpsons, The Politician, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, Broken Diamonds, Drunk Parents, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Run This Town, and more.

As a singer, Ben Platt released many songs like “Waving Through a Window”, “Grow as We Go”, “Everything I Did to Get to You”, “I Wanna Love You But I Don’t”, “Imagine”, “Found/Tonight”, and more.

