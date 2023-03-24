Who is Anne-Marie Duff Husband? How did James McAvoy and Anne-Marie Duff meet?

Anne-Marie Duff is a popular British actress and narrator. Anne-Marie Duff is well-recognized for her role in The History of Mr Polly film.

From 2022 to present, Anne-Marie Duff works in the “Bad Sisters” television series as Grace Williams.

What age is Anne-Marie Duff?

Anne-Marie Duff’s age is 52 years. Anne-Marie Duff’s date of birth is 8 October 1970. Anne-Marie Duff was born to Mary Duff and Brendan Duff in Chiswick, London, England.

Anne-Marie Duff’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Anne-Marie Duff has a sibling whose name is Eddy Duff. Anne-Marie Duff did her studies at Mellow Lane School and Drama Centre London.

Who is Anne-Marie Duff Husband?

Anne-Marie Duff’s marital status is divorced. Anne-Marie Duff husband’s name is James McAvoy. He is a famous Scottish actor.

Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy married in 2006. Anne-Marie gave birth to her first son with James, named Brendan McAvoy, in 2010.

Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy announced their divorce on 13 May 2016. The couple separated in 2016.

Following his divorce from Anne-Marie Duff, James McAvoy married his personal assistant Lisa Liberty after meeting him on the set of the film.

What movies has Anne-Marie Duff been in?

In 2022, Anne-Marie Duff appeared in the Unmade Movies: Dennis Potter’s The White Hotel (Radio show), The House of Shades (Theatre play), Olivier Awards and Suspect (Television series).

In 1997, Anne-Marie Duff made her television debut with the “Trial & Retribution” series.

In 1998, Anne-Marie Duff made her film debut with the “Mild and Better” film.

Anne-Marie Duff acted in many film, including The Magdalene Sisters, French Film, Nowhere Boy, Notes on a Scandal, Is Anybody There?, Before I Go to Sleep, On Chesil Beach, and more.

Anne-Marie Duff appeared in many television shows such as Amongst Women, The Way We Live Now, Aristocrats, Wild West, Shameless, From Darkness, His Dark Materials, The History of Mr Polly, Doctor Zhivago, and more.

Anne-Marie Duff also worked in many radio shows like Twelfth Night, Stranges and Brothers, Jane Eyre, Look Back in Anger, Twenty Chickens for a Saddle, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Mill on the Floss, Othello, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Anne-Marie Duff acted in many theatre plays such as The Mill on the Floss, War and Peace, Collected Stories, Peter Pan, King Lear, Husbands & Sons, Strange Interlude, Days of Wine and Roses, The Daughter in Law, and more.

