What is Gunter Nezhoda Cause of Death? “Storage Wars” Star Passes Away At 67

Gunter Nezhoda, a well-known actor, passed away on March 21 at 67. He passed away from lung cancer that he had developed a few months earlier. On Twitter, his son Rene Nezhoda also posted a video, “Hey guys, today is a very sad day, and this is a very hard video for me to make, and I have made this video many times already, but I’m just gonna say the way I have said it. “.

Rene expressed his appreciation to everyone who helped Gunter over the years and claimed that Gunter is now dancing painlessly with his mother in heaven. According to Rene, Gunter’s other son, Ricky, was also present when he passed away.

What is Gunter Nezhoda Cause of Death?

In this essay, Rene Nezhoda discusses his father’s career over the years. Rene Nezhoda revealed in the video that his father was diagnosed with the disease in September last year. Rene stated that his father had been a smoker for about 30 years and passed away peacefully. He continued by saying that after receiving chemotherapy, his father developed holes in his lungs.

Nezhoda revealed in the video that his father went to Utah for emergency surgery to treat his lungs, but medical experts stated that they couldn’t do much. In the video, he said, “I’m telling you guys this because I know that you connected with my dad. “. Rene asserted that his father was one of the Storage Wars characters who never experienced hostility and who received a lot of love and support from the general public. Rene said that his dad was a great boss, and everyone enjoyed working with him.

On January 8, 1956, in Vienna, Austria, Gunter Nezhoda was born. Before moving to Las Vegas in 1990, he first spent about ten years living in Frankfurt, Germany. As a young musician, Gunter contributed the bass line to songs by artists like Pat Travers, Leslie West, George Lynch, and Kevin Dubrow. His final video, in which he was looking at used cars, was posted last year. He had about 850 subscribers on YouTube and was active there.

Who is Gunter Nezhoda?

Gunter was known for his appearance on the reality television competition series Storage Wars, which aired on the AandE network. In it, storage hunters who are experts in the field bid on lockers at various facilities throughout the state. From 2015 to 2019, Gunter appeared on seven episodes of the reality series. His son Rene and daughter-in-law Casey were also cast, members. Gunter went on to appear in a number of other films, including The Haunting at Death Valley Junction, Do Not Disturb, Ice Princess, I Am Here…Now and Astro Zombies: M4 – Invaders from Cyberspace.

