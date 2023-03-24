What Happened to Matt Goergen, A Saint John’s University student, in an Automobile Accident? Explained

According to reports, a Saint John’s University student, Matt Goergen, was involved in a car accident. Consider what happened to Matt Goergen, a student at Saint John’s University.
What Happened to Matt Goergen, a Saint John’s University Student?
A Saint John’s University student, Matt Goergen, was gravely wounded when his car collided with a semi-truck in Stearns County. On Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., emergency services arrived on Highway 94 in St. Wendel Township. Mattinen George Edward Goergen, 21, was crossing the bridge on the highway when he lost control and crashed with it due to inclement conditions. The Minnesota State Police confirmed this. The incident took occurred in Collegeville sometime after midnight.
The injured man from Eden Prairie was transported by ambulance to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. The semi-truck driver, 59, from Detroit Lakes, was unharmed.
Matt Goergen, Who Precisely is He?
Matt grew raised in Eden Prairie and is a Minnesota native. Goergen attended Saint John’s University after graduating from Eden Prairie Senior High School. The authorities have mentioned nothing about the event or the inquiry’s conclusions.
