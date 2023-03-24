Tik Tok star Jane Lagan Aka FeeFeeJane dies from cancer, cause of death explained

FeeFeeJane, aka Tiktoker Jane Lagan, dies of cancer at 44. Now let’s look at more details about Jane Lagan and his death.

How did Jane Lagan die?

Fiona Jane Lagan was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In spite of treatment, she, unfortunately, experienced a recurrence of cancer in her mouth.

Her doctors informed Fiona last year that she had between six and twelve months to live. She is also raising funds for the charity dear to her heart through the efforts of her loved ones.

On the social media platform TikTok, Fiona Jane Lagan was known as FeeFeeJane, a caring and thoughtful individual who would give her last penny to help a stranger.

Jane Lagan Mom Statement

Jan, her heartbroken mother, said: “She was like Wonder Woman.”. No matter what, she fought. “Fee Fee was a gorgeous girl inside and out.

Her kindness and consideration were unmatched. There were many things she wanted to do, including seeing Michael Bublé, seeing the Cube in Manchester, staying a weekend in Liverpool, and going back to Blackpool.

Jane is a very thoughtful and caring person. “She was one of those girls who wore Valentino, Vivian Westwood, or Gucci,” said Jan. She was always dressed from head to toe immaculately. She had a golden heart.

After she passed away on Monday, I sorted her drawers and found a Mother’s Day gift for me and a July birthday card for my husband.

Getting enough of Fee Fee was impossible if you ever met her. From all over the world, Fee Fee has received flowers and cards delivered to our home.

‘Fiona is the kind of girl you can’t help but love.’ She had been documenting her struggle with cancer on TikTok. Her fun-loving videos often feature her dancing along with her music to make others happy.

Tributes are Poured

Allen Said, I just broke down when she asked if her hair could be cut after seeing her at the funeral home. Jan added that I didn’t want her to donate her long hair because she’s always had it.

Her friend says,

Her desire to help people has always been incredibly strong, and we are very proud of what she has accomplished. It was my pleasure to have her as a friend.

