The Young Belfast Mom Tazmyn Patterson Dies – Cause Of Death Explained

The popular East Belfast mom, Tazmyn Patterson, who inspired many, has passed away.

Who was Tazmyn Patterson?

Tazmyn Patterson was an influencer, mother of three diagnosed with skin cancer. She had held several campaigns against sunbeds since it gives out harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays that can cause skin cancer, whether melanoma or non-melanoma.

It has also been proved that many sunbeds give greater doses of skin cancer than the midday tropical sun.

She used to post many graphic photos of her procedures related to skin cancer recovery to warn people about the consequences one might face if they keep using sunbeds.

Tazmyn Patterson Cause of death

Tazmyn Patterson passed away at the age of 31 after having a battle with skin cancer for almost a decade. While pregnant with her daughter in 2014, a mole on her neck was checked and she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

She then received two more cancer diagnoses after this, which brought her morale down, but she did not give up, never complained, and fought her disease head-on.

Her sister, Jessica, shared the news of her death on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Her death shocked her family, including her husband and three children, who are going through such a tough time, losing their wife and mother at such a young age.

The family has done funeral arrangements for their loved one. According to sources, the service will take place at Newtown Breda Baptist Church on Monday, March 27, at 11:30 AM, which her burial will follow at 1:30 PM.

Tributes paid to the anti-sunbed campaigner

The young mother was a social media influencer who had caught the attention of millions worldwide.

Tributes had poured throughout social media for the brave influencer, expressing their grief on the sudden passing of their beloved social media star and providing condolences to her family, friends, relatives, and anyone who knew her and was close to her.

Her family remembered her as a warrior who would never be forgotten. Her mom described her as the ‘wee child’ who could make everyone smile and would talk nonstop. She shone brightly over everyone around her.

She was also described as someone who never felt sorry for herself, and her cancer never changed her. She would help anyone who needed it. Her brave personality inspired many to fight their diseases head-on.