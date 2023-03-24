Oliver Park, DJ Graeme Park’s son, died of Cancer. What became to the 18-Year-Old? Obituary and Cause of Death

Oliver Park, the son of DJ Graeme Park, died of cancer after a year-long fight. The terrible news was announced on social media by DJ Graeme, a British DJ widely recognised for his work at Manchester’s renowned Hacienda nightclub.

What Happened to DJ Graeme Park’s Kid Oliver Park?

The 18-year-old Oliver Park, son of British DJ Graeme Park, passed away after a “year-long fight with sickness.” Park’s wife, Jenny and Oliver’s twin brother Ben issued a family statement on social media. For his work at The Hacienda and his contributions to the expansion of club culture, Park is well-known.

Cause of Death for Oliver Park:

We regret to tell you that Oliver Park has died. Oliver Park was said to have a pleasant demeanour. With the recent news of Oliver Park’s death, many people must be curious about the reason for their death. A rare cancer was the cause of death. Oliver was diagnosed with a rare malignancy on his spine shortly after turning 17 in November 2021. Oliver’s father, DJ Graeme Park, stated his son’s cancer struggle. According to the story, Oliver “never once got angry, complained, or felt unhappy” after their cancer diagnosis.

“You were a genuine fighter and battled so hard to the end,” it continued. Ol, we shall love and miss you daily for the rest of our lives.” Ol, you are so loved by us, and even though you are no longer with us in your physical form, your loving, powerful spirit will always be with us. “We adore you, Oliver Park, and thank you for giving us 18 years of your lovely life.” Graeme shared the message on his official social media account, captioning it with sorrowful heart emojis. The reason for the death of Oliver Park has left the community in mourning.

About Oliver Park:

Oliver Park was the son of Graeme Park, a British DJ. Graeme Park is a British DJ generally regarded as one of the ancestors of the UK rave/club scene. He is well recognised for his contributions to Manchester, England’s Haçienda club. After beginning work at Nottingham’s Select-a-Disc Records, a record store, Park’s first DJ gigs were at Nottingham’s Garage Club (later The Kool Kat), Sheffield’s Leadmill, and various clubs in the Midlands and North of England. He was asked to play the decks alongside Mike Pickering (of the M-People fame) at the famed The Haçienda club in 1987, and he did so until the venue closed in June 1997. Park and Pickering are credited with helping to develop the club’s notoriety with their renowned club events, most notably the breakthrough “Nude” night on Fridays.

He began his lengthy career playing acid house in numerous Nottingham bars and clubs in early 1984. Park was second behind Danny Rampling in DJ Magazine’s first Best DJ in the World Award in 1991. Park was a consultant on the film 24 Hour Party People and played a DJ on the set with Steve Coogan, who portrayed Factory Records President Tony Wilson.

Obituary:

