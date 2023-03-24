Matt Goergen Car Accident: Two St. John’s University Students Lose Their Lives in Tragic Car Accident on Long Island Expressway

On a fateful March 2023, two St. John’s University students died in a car accident on Long Island Expressway. The incident occurred in the early morning hours, as Matt Goergen, 21, and his friend, 22-year-old Brian Smith, were heading back to their homes in New York City after attending a party on Long Island.

How did the accident take place?

According to reports, the accident happened when the car the students were driving in veered off the highway and crashed into a tree.

The crash’s impact was so severe that both students sustained life-threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that the driver may have lost control of the car due to speeding or driver fatigue. Both of the students’ use of seat belts at the time of the collision has been verified by the police.

What happened to Matt Goergen?

Matt Goergen was a junior at St. John’s University, majoring in finance. His professors and classmates described him as an intelligent and hardworking student well-liked by the university community.

Brian Smith, also a junior, was majoring in marketing. He was active in several extracurricular activities on campus and was well-known for his amiable and outgoing personality.

The university has set up a memorial fund in honor of the two students and has urged students and staff to contribute to the fund to support the families of the deceased.

The news of the tragic accident has left the entire St. John’s University community in shock and grief.

In a statement, the university’s president expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured students and staff that the university would provide support and counseling to those affected by the tragedy.

Tributes to Matt Goergen

The loss of two young lives in such a tragic accident is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of taking safety precautions when driving.

The St. John’s University community mourns the loss of Matt Goergen and Brian Smith and will always remember them as valued members of the university family.

The families of Matt Goergen and Brian Smith have been left devastated by the sudden loss of their loved ones.

Matt’s parents have described him as a bright and ambitious young man who always strives to achieve his goals. Brian’s family has also expressed shock and sadness, remembering him as a kind-hearted and loving son and brother.

During this trying time, the families have asked for privacy. Still, they have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences from the St. John’s University community and beyond.

Read More: Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart were found dead, Cause of Death