Matt Goergen Car Accident: Explained What Happened to Saint John’s University Student

According to reports, Matt Goergen, a Saint John’s University student, was involved in a car accident. In detail, let’s see What happened to Saint John’s University Student Matt Goergen.

What happened to Matt Goergen?

Matt Goergen, a Saint John’s University student, was seriously injured when his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Stearns County. Around 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Interstate 94 in St. Wendel Township. Mattinen George Edward Goergen, 21, was driving west on the interstate when he slid off the road due to the slick conditions and collided with the semi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Soon after midnight, the incident took place in Collegeville. The injured man from Eden Prairie was brought by EMS to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. The 59-year-old Detroit Lakes semi-truck driver was unharmed.

Who is Matt Goergen?

Matt is a Minnesota native who grew up in Eden Prairie. For his academic pursuits, Goergen attended Eden Prairie Senior High School and Saint John’s University. The authorities have made no statements regarding the incident or the investigation details.

