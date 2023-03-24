Is Mikee Quintos and Paul Salas in a relationship? See Mikee Quintos Dating History

Mikee Quinto is a emerging Filipino actress as well as a singer. Mikee Quinto is well-recognized for her role Lira in Encantadia.

In 2023, Mikee Quinto appears in “The Write One” series.

In 2022, Mikee Quinto appeared in the Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters, Pepito Manaloto: Ang Unang Kuwento, and Apoy sa Langit television series.

In 2016, Mikee Quinto made her acting debut with the “Encantadia” television series.

Mikee Quinto appeared in many television series, including Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko: Golda and the Three Pandas, Wagas: Baliw na Puso, Usapang Real Love: Perfect Fit, Dear Uge: Hot Momma, Studio 7, Tadhana: Obsession, Mulawin vs. Ravena, Tadhana: Millionaire Maid, Alyas Robin Hood, Sherlock Jr., The Lost Recipe, Bagong Pilipinas, Sirkus, The Gift, and more.

How old is Mikee Quinto?

Mikee Quinto’s full name is Mikaela Marie Javier Quintos. Mikee Quinto’s age is 25 years. Mikee Quinto’s date of birth is 18 December 1997.

Mikee Quinto was born to her parents in Sampaloc, Manila, Philippines. Mikee Quinto did her studies at the University of Santo Tomas.

Who is Mikee Quintos mother?

Mikee Quinto mother is Jocelyn J. Quintos and Mikee Quinto’s father is Eduardo Quintos XIV. Both Mikee Quinto’s parents are politicians.

Mikee Quinto has three sisters- Denise Quintos, Jodee Quinto, and Loisa Quinto. Mikee Quinto’s nationality is Filipino.

Who is Mikee Quintos Boyfriend?

Mikee Quinto is a unmarried woman. Mikee Quinto is in a relationship. Mikee Quinto boyfriend’s name is Paul Salas.

Mikee nd Paul are dating each other since 2021. Prior to this, Mikee was in a relationship with Louie Pedroso for almost 4 years from 2014 to 2017.

Mikee and Paul are seen on a late-2020 late-night adventure on a trip to Paris. After which the news of both of them dating surfaced and Mikee and Paul confirmed their relationship.

Read Also:- Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart were found dead, Cause of Death