Is Kiefer Sutherland in a relationship? Who is Kiefer Sutherland’s wife?

Kiefer Sutherland a popular British-Canadian actor as well as a musician. Kiefer Sutherland is well-recognized for her role as Jack Bauer in the 24 (2001–2010, 2014) Fox drama series.

For this series, Kiefer won a Golden Globe Award, two Satellite Awards, an Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kiefer Sutherland will be seen in the Rabbit Hole television series and They Cloned Tyrone upcoming film.

In 1983, Kiefer Sutherland made his acting debut with the “Max Dugan Returns” film. In 1985, Kiefer Sutherland made his television debut with the “Amazing Stories” series.

Kiefer Sutherland is famous for his work in The Simpsons, 24: Live Another Day, Touch, Designated Survivor, The First Lady, The Confession, Touch, Melancholia, Mirrors, Phone Booth, Dead Heat, Woman Wanted, A Time to Kill, Young Guns, The Bay Boy, and more.

What is Kiefer Sutherland’s real name?

Kiefer Sutherland’s real name is Kiefer William Sutherland. Kiefer Sutherland’s age is 56 years. Kiefer Sutherland’s birth date is 21 December and his birth years is 1966. Kiefer Sutherland was born to Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas in London, England.

Kiefer Sutherland’s height is 1.75 m approx. Kiefer Sutherland has five siblings- Rachel Sutherland, Rossif Sutherland, Angus Sutherland, Roeg Sutherland, and Thomas Emil Sicks.

Kiefer Sutherland did his studies at Crescent Town Elementary School, John G. Althouse Middle School, St. Andrew’s College, Martingrove Collegiate Institute, nd Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

Who is Kiefer Sutherland wife?

Kiefer Sutherland married twice and divorced his wife. Kiefer’s marriage did not last long.

Kiefer Sutherland’s first marriage to Camellia Kath in 1987 and divorced after 3 years in 1990.

After this, Kiefer Sutherland married for the second time in 1996. Kiefer Sutherland’s wife’s name is Kelly Winn. Kiefer divorced in 2004 after eight years of marriage.

Is Kiefer Sutherland in a relationship?

Kiefer Sutherland has had a few relationships apart from marriage.

Kiefer Sutherland is currently engaged to model/actress Cindy Vella. Kiefer started dating Cindy in 2014. The couple kept their relationship private till 2017.

After this, the couple started appearing together in public. Kiefer and Cindy got engaged in 2017. As of 2019, they both live in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles.

Kiefer Sutherland became engaged to Julia Roberts in 1990 after divorcing his first wife. The couple is scheduled to get married on June 14, 1991 but three days before the wedding, both of them called off their engagement.

Kiefer Sutherland dated actress and model Bo Derek in 2000 after divorcing his second wife.

