Is Jasmine Jobson Married? See Jasmine Jobson Dating History

Jasmine Jobson is a famous British actress. Jasmine Joban is well recognized for her role as Jaq in the “Top Boy” television series.

In 2023, Jasmine Jobsan appears in the “Platform 7” television series.

In 2022, Jasmine Jobsan appeared in the “Noughts + Crosses” television series.

In 2014, Jasmine Jobsan made her acting debut with the “A Generation of Vipers” and “Fle” short films.

In 2016, Jasmine Jobsan made her television debut with “The Break” series.

Jasmine Jobsan acted in many movies such as The King (Short), Obey, Good Thanks, You?, Collection Only (Short), Surge, Lie Low, Carly (Short), Clearing (Short), Little Shit (Short), and more.

Jasmine Jobsan appeared in many television series, including Five by Five, Suspects, Dark Heart, Top Boy, and more.

Where is Jasmine Jobson from?

Jasmine Jobson’s age is 27 years. Jasmine Jobson’s birth date is 9 May and her birth year is 1995. Jasmine Jobson was born to her parents in the United Kingdom.

Jasmine Jobson is from Hayes, West London, England. Jasmine Jobson’s mother is Irish and Jasmine Jobson’s father is Jamaican. Jasmine Jobson’s nationality is British.

Huge congratulations to Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Josh O’Connor and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) for their @BAFTA nominations! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d3rke39203 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 4, 2020

Who is Jasmine Jobson Husband/Partner?

Jasmine Jobson is an unmarried woman. Jasmine Jobson husband/partner’s name is not available.

Jasmine Jobson is not married. Jasmine Jobson is not dating anyone and is not in any relationship with anyone. Jasmine Jobson is currently single.

Jasmine Jobson was not in a relationship with anyone before and never dated anyone. Jasmine Jobson is focusing on her career to fulfill her dreams in life.

