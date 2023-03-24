How did Charles Slacks Jr Die? Suspect Shot Himself and His children In South Carolina

Five Shot Dead in Sumter: Guy murders his two children, stepchild, and another man before committing suicide. And the guy was revealed as a former soldier who fatally shot three sleeping children inside their South Carolina home before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night, according to police. Charles Slacks Jr. , 42, killed two soldiers in the disturbing murder-suicide, including a soldier, 38, who worked with his ex-wife. Keep reading this post to learn more about the suspect Charles Slacks Jr and this case.

Murder-Suicide case: What happened?

A father murdered his two kids, a stepchild, and another man before shooting himself. During the horrific murder-suicide, Charles Slacks Jr. , 42, also shot and killed another soldier, 38, who was a coworker of his ex-wife. That occurred on Whitetail Circle on Tuesday night just before 10:00, according to the police. As per the authority’s statement, the suspect, 42-year-old Charles Slacks, allegedly used a key to enter his ex-home wife’s and then made his way to the backyard. Unexpectedly, according to reports, Slacks opened fire on the male, 38, who was speaking to the woman. The three children, his two sons, and their half-sister were sleeping upstairs as Slacks made his way there.

How did Charles Slacks Jr Die?

When the female made an effort to overtake Slacks. She ran outside and attempted to use the man who had been shot earlier’s phone after he pointed the gun at her. The woman then heard several bullets coming from within. Slacks allegedly shot himself in front of her as she fled back inside the house. After gathering her phone, the mom checked on her three children and Slacks and discovered they had all passed away, according to Police. The 38-year-old was transported to Prisma Health Toumey by EMS, where he later died from his injuries. “As adults, we’re not trained to bury a child,” said Russell Roark, chief of the Sumpter Police Department. It is a very emotional episode. As per the officers’ statement, the public is not in danger; one of the two guys attended Alice Drive Middle School while the other two children went to Millwood Elementary School. Police in Sumter is still investigating this case.

Charles Slacks Jr., who was he?

According to court documents cited by WIS-TV, the mother, Aletha Holliday, and Slacks had two children together: Aayden Holliday-Slacks, age 5, and his brother, Aason Holliday-Slacks, age 6. Ava Holliday, the half-sister of the brothers, was Slacks’ stepdaughter before their divorce on March 2, as per the court documents.

Quick Facts about the Suspect:

Aletha Holliday, an American Army sergeant major, was his wife. He oversaw the logistics of munitions while working as a civilian for the defence department at U. S. Army Central at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County, South Carolina, in the United States. He worked in intelligence for the United States Army between 1999 and 1996. Ava Holliday, born in 2011, has him as her stepfather. In Sumter County, Ava went to Alice Drive Middle School.

Read Also – What is Gunter Nezhoda Cause of Death? “Storage Wars” Star Passes Away At 67