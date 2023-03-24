Corrine Kline, Edmonton Police Officer, Has Died – Cause of Death Explained

Corrine Kline, Edmonton’s constable, passed away on March 23, 2023. Corinne Kline worked as a constable for the Edmonton Police Department

Who was Corrine Kline?

Corinne Kline was a constable at the Edmonton police service department who was a veteran with the EPS for more than 20 years. While in the Edmonton police, she did multiple jobs, including community management, patrol, and assisting domestic violence victims.

According to reports, she was a mother of three.

She was a part of the Edmonton Police Department’s Healthy Streets Operation Center, which was established in response to crime and disturbance in and around Chinatown. This center, which includes law enforcement, peace officers, and paramedics, focuses on crimes occurring in LRT stations, Chinatown, downtown, and Alberta Avenue.

There work includes issues associated with homelessness, drug abuse, and other crimes at central Edmonton.

She also belonged to the Alberta Women in Public Safety community, which supported and advocated for women working in law enforcement and other similar professions.

Also Read: Why did Aiden Fucci kill Tristyn Bailey? What was the reason behind this

Corrine Kline Cause of death

The cause of her death was not revealed, but a news station at Edmonton revealed that she died due to a medical condition, because of which she was hospitalized last week but could not survive.

She passed away less than a week after two other EPS officers were violently injured after responding to a domestic dispute call and dying at the site of a shooting.

Corrine Kline cared deeply for the people of Edmonton and was especially passionate about helping children and youth in the community. She was always eager to lend a hand and ensure everyone felt safe and secure.

Tributes paid to the officer Corrine Kline

The Edmonton Police Department announced the passing of Corrine Kline on Twitter. Several people took to the comments to pay tributes and send condolences to her family members, friends, and relatives who suddenly lost their loved one.

One of her friends, Sergeant Michael Elliot, also posted on Twitter and called her a true gem, leader, parent, wife, friend and community member who has left this world. He also added that she will always be remembered for her infectious enthusiasm toward her family, the service, and the community she loved.

Corrine Kline will be remembered for her dedication to the Edmonton Police Service, her commitment to the community, and her unwavering kindness. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.