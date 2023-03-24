A trans flight attendant Kayleigh Scott who was famous for a United advertisement appears to have committed suicide

Kayleigh Scott, 25 years old Transgender flight attendant found dead in an apparent suicide at her residence. On this tragic suicide, Denver Police Department’s officials said that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Los Angeles Blade added that Medical Examiner would tell further information after examining the body, and they reveal what things led to her death. She uploaded a series of her selfies on Instagram before committing suicide.

In the caption, she wrote that she decided to end her life. She also said apologised for not doing better and regarded letting everyone down. She wrote:

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.”

She further added that She left this world because of her inability to change herself, she further added “Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my inability to turn myself for the better.

“To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry. Please remember me for the good memories we have shared and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side.”

Kayleigh Scott: Know more about her

Scott was seen earlier in a United Airlines commercial, and she gained fame through this advertisement. According to some of her close friends, she never talked about her personal life. Some of her friends also claimed that she had been struggling with depression for a long time.

She posted regularly on Facebook, and at the time of New year 2023, she posted on Facebook about her personal experience of the past year. She wrote that the last year was going very badly for her and it was very upsetting.

She further said that she had seen so many deaths in the last year and also realized that she was not valued as a work where she was working. She said as “I’m struggling to find happiness and hope. I’m begging 2023 to be better to me. Please. — feeling discouraged.”

People comment on her last Social Media post

Megan Simpson Cunningham

I never knew you, Kayleigh. I am so sorry that you felt you couldn’t stay. I think broken over the loss of your light and strength, and I hold your family and loved ones in my heart.

To Kayleigh’s mom: I grieve deeply with you tonight, fellow momma. I am so at that your baby was too beautiful for this world. It is so unfair, and this world is bleaker without her. We will remember her, speak her name, fight for her and her community. Holding you in my heart. 😔

Tracy Fanous

So very heartbreaking. Though I didn’t have the wonderful pleasure of knowing you, Kaleigh, the world was made brighter by your light and is now dimmer with your absence.

Karen Tuz

Heart wrenching, just in this moment it could be so final. I am so sorry for this, to feel this pain. I too lost someone in 1995, by that single moment. Never to be understood, one cannot understand something as tragic as this, this is not meant to be understood. Our hearts and brain are not meant to understand, these types of final decisions. A beautiful soul indeed…. Sending much warmth & healing to family & friends

Read Also: After recent comments caused speculation about Brown’s future with the Celtics, Jaylen Brown set the record straight