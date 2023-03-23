Who is the first husband of Sofia Coppola? Does Sofia Coppola have a daughter?

Sofia Coppola is a famous American filmmaker as well as an actress.

Sofia Coppola won many awards, including a Golden Globe Award, a Cannes Film Festival Award, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

In 1989, Sofia Coppola began her writing career with the film “New York Stories”. In 1998, Sofia Coppola began her filmmaking career with “Lick the Star”.

As an actress, Sofia Coppola made her acting debut with “The Godfather” film in 1972. In 2022, Sofia Coppola made her television debut with the “What We Do in the Shadows” series.

Sofia Coppola appeared in many movies such as The Godfather Part II, Frankenweenie, Peggy Sue Got Married, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, Inside Monkey Zetterland, CQ, The Cotton Club, The Outsiders, Inside Monkey Zetterland, and more.

How old is Sofia Coppola?

Sofia Coppola’s full name is Sofia Carmina Coppola. Sofia Coppola’s age is 51 years. Sofia Coppola’s birth date is 14 May and her birth year is 1971. Sofia Coppola was born to Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Coppola in New York City, U.S.

Sofia Coppola’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Sofia Coppola has two siblings- Roman Coppola and Gian-Carlo Coppola. Sofia Coppola did her studies at St. Helena High School, Mills College, and California Institute of the Arts.

What is Sofia Coppola famous for?

Sofia Coppola is famous for her work in the The Virgin Suicides (1999) and Lost in Translation (2003). Sofia Coppola won many awards for her performances.

Who is Sofia Coppola Husband?

Sofia Coppola married two times. Currently, Sofia Coppola husband is Thomas Mars. He is a popular musician.

Sofia Coppola married Thomas Mars on 27 August 2011 at Palazzo Margherita in Barnalda, Italy. Sofia and Thomas met on the set of “The Virgin Suicides”.

Sofia Coppola first married director Spike Jonze in 1999. A few years later in 2003, both of them did not get divorced.

Sofia Coppola dated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino from 2003 to 2005, after which they split.

Does Sofia Coppola have a daughter?

Sofia Coppola gave birth to two daughters from Thomas Mars. Sofia Coppola gave birth to their first daughter, Romi Mars, on 28 November 2006.

Sofia Coppola gave birth to a second daughter, Cosima Mars, in May 2010.

