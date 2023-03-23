Who is Josh Dun wife? Is Josh Dun still married?

Josh Dun is a famous American musican. Josh Dun is well-recognized as the drummer of the musical duo Twenty One Pilots with Tyler Joseph.

Josh Dun is famous for collaborated with a variety of other artists as well.

Josh Dun is also famous for collaborating with many other artists.

In March 2010, Josh Dun joined House of Heroes. Josh Dun served as drummer for many of the tracks, replacing Rigby.

Josh Dun can also be seen on the single “God Save the Foolish Kings”. Josh participated in the House of Heroes live tour in October 2010.

Josh Dun released the band’s second studio album “Regional at Best” on July 8, 2011.

Following this, Josh signed with the record label Fuel in April 2012 along with Ramen, a subsidiary of Atlantic Records.

The band Twenty One Pilots released their third studio album “Vessel” on January 8, 2013.

On 17 May 2015 the band released their fourth studio album, Blurryface. On 5 October 2018 the band released their 5th album “Trench”.

In 2009, Josh Dun released his first Extended play “Johnny Boy”. After that, Josh Dun released many Extended plays such as Location Sessions, TOPxMM, Quiet Is Violent, Migraine, The LC LP, Triplet EP, and more.

In 2012, Josh Dun released his first single “Holding on to You”. Josh Dun released many singles, including “Fake You Out”, “Guns for Hands”, “Fairly Local”, “House of Gold”, “Tear in My Heart”, “Nico and the Niners”, “Level of Concern”, “Jumpsuit”, “Shy Away”, and more.

How tall is Josh Dun?

According to the many sources, Josh Dun’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx and Josh Dun’s weight is approx 66 kg. Josh Dun’s zodiac sign is Gemini.

How old is Josh Dun?

Josh Dun’s real name is Joshua William Dun. Josh Dun’s date of birth is 18 June 1988. Josh Dun’s age is 34 years. Josh Dun was born to William Earl “Bill” Dun and Laura Lee McCollum in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.

Josh Dun has three subling- Jordan Dun, Ashley Dun, and Abigail Dun. Josh Dun did her studies in his homeyown. Josh Dun’s nationality is American.

Who is Josh Dun wife?

Josh Dun is a married man. Josh Dun wife’s name is Debby Ryan. She is also a popular actress and singer.

Josh Dun dated Debbie Ryan from May 2013 to September 2014. After this both had stopped their relationship but after some time they continued their relationship back.

Josh Dun and Debbie Ryan got married on 31 December 2019 in Austin, Texas. And till present time they are together and living their married life happily.

How much is Josh Dun’s Net Worth

Josh Dun’s net worth is around $16 Million. Josh Dun has earned his income from his music career. Josh Dun has released many songs and has worked for many artists. Josh Dun lives his life in a luxurious way and has expensive cars and a house.

Read Also:- Who is Audra McDonald husband? Are Will Swenson and Audra McDonald still married?