Who is Dr John Amoss? Foster Moreau stepping away from NFL after cancer diagnosis

Moreau, 25, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and will step away from football while undergoing treatment. Dr. John Amoss, long-time team physician, made the diagnosis.

Foster Moreau said, New Orleans’ medical team informed me I had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and that I should step away from football to battle another opponent: cancer. I appreciate your support and your willingness to stand by me. In my journey, I have taken hundreds of steps with the guidance of many people before me, and I will continue to do so.

Who is Dr John Amoss?

Dr. John Amoss earned a BA in biology from Williams College in 1987 and from LSU in 1993. In 2005, he began practicing internal medicine after completing his residency at LSU School of Medicine.

In 1996, he joined the Comprehensive Medicine Section of the University of Utah faculty. In 2010, he was appointed to the newly created Hospital Medicine Section as the first Section Chief. His team leads the medical staff of the New Orleans Saints.

Who is Foster Moreau?

Foster Moreau is a professional football player. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. The lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune system, is affected by Hodgkin lymphoma, which was formerly called Hodgkin’s disease.

There are two types of lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and Hodgkin lymphoma.

In 2019, the Raiders drafted him in the fourth round. A total of 91 passes were caught by him for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns over his four seasons with Oakland and Las Vegas.

Several former teammates have reached out in support of Moreau after he made his announcement. This includes the new Saints quarterback Derek Carr. He is optimistic about returning to football after treatment.

What happened to Foster Moreau?

