Who Is Dick Van Dyke Wife-Arlene Silver? Know about all details

Dick Van Dyke is a professional American actor, comedian, and entertainer. Dick Van Dyke won many awards for his work, including a Daytime Emmy, Television Hall of Fame, a Golden Globe, four Primetime Emmys, and Tony, Grammy Awards.

Dick Van Dyke will be seen in the The Masked Singer television series and Capture the Flag film.

How old is Dick Van Dyke?

Dick Van Dyke’s real name is Richard Wayne Van Dyke. Dick Van Dyke’s age is 97 years. Dick Van Dyke’s date of birth is 13 December 1925.

Dick Van Dyke was born to Hazel Victoria and Loren Wayne “Cookie” Van Dyke in West Plains, Missouri, U.S.

Dick Van Dyke’s ancestry is Irish, English, and Scottish. Dick Van Dyke did his studies at Danville High School. Dick Van Dyke’s nationality is American.

How many times Dick Van Dyke married?

Dick Van Dyke married twice. Dick Van Dyke’s first marriage lasted from 1948 to 1984. Before divorcing the marriage, Dick was in a relationship with Michelle Triola Marvin from 1976 to 2009. After ending a 30-year relationship, Dick remarried in 2012.

Who Is Dick Van Dyke Wife?

Dick Van Dyke is a married man. Currently, Dick Van Dyke wife is Arlene Silver. She is a make-up artist.

Dick Van Dyke married Arlene Silver on 29 February 2012. When Dick remarried, he was 86 years old and Arlene Silver was 40 years old.

Dick and Arlene met six years ago at The SAG Awards.

Dick Van Dyke first married Margie Willett in 1948. Dick and Margie Willett have four children—Barry Van Dyke, Stacey Van Dyke, Carrie Beth Van Dyke, and Christian Van Dyke.

Dick and Margie divorced in 1984 after several years apart. Thereafter, Dick started a relationship with Michelle Triola Marvin in 1976 and kept the relationship until her death in 2009.

Dick Van Dyke Movies and Television Career

Dick Van Dyke is well-recognized for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in the “Diagnosis: Murder” and as Rob Petrie in the “The Dick Van Dyke Show” television series.

In 1955, Dick Van Dyke made his acting debut with “The Morning Show” television show. In 1963, Dick Van Dyke made his film debut with the “Bye Bye Birdie” film.

Dick Van Dyke also acted in some theatre plays like The Music Man, The Girls Against the Boys, Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, and Bye Bye Birdie.

Dick Van Dyke acted in many movies, including What a Way to Go!, Divorce American Style, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Tubby the Tuba, Walt: The Man Behind the Myth, Merry Xmas, The Great Buster: A Celebration, Buttons: A Christmas Tale, and more.

Dick Van Dyke appeared in many tv shows such as CBS Cartoon Theatre, The Phil Silvers Show, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”, The New Scooby-Doo Movies, The Carol Burnett Show, American Playhouse, The Van Dyke Show, Jake and the Fatman, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Kidding, and more.

