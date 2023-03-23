Who is Daisy May Cooper husband? Is Daisy May Cooper still with her husband?

Daisy May Cooper is a notable American actress as well as a writer.

Daisy May Cooper is well-recognized for her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the “This Country” BBC Three series, in which Daisy received the 2018 BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. This series, Daisy May Cooper also co-wrote and co-created woth her brother Charlie Cooper.

In 2023, Daisy May Cooper works in the Rain Dogs, The Masked Singer, and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway television series.

In 2011, Daisy May Cooper made her acting debut with the “Doc Martin” series.

In 2022, Daisy May Cooper appeared in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Am I Being Unreasonable?, RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World, and The Witchfinder.

Daisy May Cooper also appeared in many movies and tv shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Wrong Mans, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Taskmaster, and more.

Why is Daisy May Cooper famous?

Daisy May Cooper is famous for her role and work in the Am I Being Unreasonable? (2022), This Country (2017), and Avenue 5 (2020).

How old is Actress Daisy May Cooper?

Daisy May Cooper’s age is 36 years. Daisy May Cooper’s birth date is 1 August and her birth year is 1986. Daisy May Cooper was born to Paul Cooper in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, England.

Daisy May Cooper has a brother Charlie Cooper, is also an actor as well as writer. Daisy May Cooper’s height is 1.75 m approx. Daisy May Cooper did her studies at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Who is Daisy May Cooper husband?

Daisy May Cooper’s marital status is divorced. Daisy May Cooper husband’s name is Will Weston.

Daisy May Cooper and Will Weston have been good partners for a long time. Daisy and Will convert their love relationship into a marriage relationship.

Daisy and Will got married on 21 September 2019. Daisy and Will have two children – a son, Jack Michael Weston, born in October 2020, and a daughter, Pip.

Daisy split from her husband Will in July 2021. Their son was ten months old when Daisy separated from her husband.

