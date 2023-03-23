Who did Maya Erskine marry? Who is Maya Erskine husband?

Maya Erskine is a emerging American actress. Maya Erskine well-recognized for her role as Maggie in Man Seeking Woman and as Mikki in the Betas.

From 2019 to 2021, Maya Erskine appeared in the PEN15 as Maya Ishii-Peters.

Maya Erskine will be seen in the “Blue Eye Samurai” upcoming television series.

Maya Erskine Age

Maya Erskine’s age is 35 years. Maya Erskine’s date of birth is 7 May 1987. Maya Erskine was born to Mutsuko Erskine and Peter Erskine in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Maya Erskine’s height is approx 5 feet 2 inches. Maya Erskine’s is from New Jersey and he is an American. Maya Erskine’s mother is from Tokyo and she is Japanese.

Maya Erskine did her studies at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Maya Erskine’s nationality is American.

Is Maya Erskine Married?

No, Maya Erskine is a unmarried woman. Maya Erskine is not married yet. But Maya has got engaged to her longtime boyfriend. And living her life like a wife. The couple also has a son. Maya and her partner are living their love life very well considering each other as husband and wife.

Who is Maya Erskine husband?

Maya Erskine’s martial status is engaged. The name of Maya Erskine husband/partner is Michael Angarano. He is also an actor and has acted in several movies and TV shows.

Maya Erskine confirmed their relationship in September 2019. Maya and Michael got engaged on 2 November 2020. And sometime Bataya couple are expecting their first child.

Maya Erskine and her husband, Michael, welcomed their son in 2021, who is named Leon Frederick.

Maya Erskine Movies and TV Shows

In 2022, Maya Erskine appeared in the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” television series and “DC League of Super-Pets” film.

In 2013, Maya Erskine made her acting debut with the “Hart of Dixie” television series. In 2015, Maya Erskine made her film debut with the “Frankenstein” as Wanda.

Maya Erskine acted in some movies, including When Jeff Tried to Save the World, Scoob!, 6 Balloons, Wine Country, and Plus One.

Maya Erskine appeared in many tv shows such as High School USA!, Big Time in Hollywood, FL, Next Time on Lonny, Project Reality, Insecure, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, BoJack Horseman, Crossing Swords, Casual, Son of Zorn, Man Seeking Woman, Robot Chicken, and more.

