Mesut Ozil, a former Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Germany midfielder, has announced his retirement early.

Who is Mesut Ozil?

Mesut Ozil was born on 15th October 1988 at Gelsenkirchen, West Germany. He belongs to Turkish descent. He was a former German professional football player who recently announced his retirement. He was an offensive midfielder renowned for his technical proficiency, originality, passing prowess, and vision. He occasionally also played the wide midfielder position.

During his teen years, he started playing football for his hometown club, Schalke 04, before signing with Werder Bremen in 2008 when he was just 19 years old. Afterward, in 2010, he joined Real Madrid, where he helped his team win the La Liga championship and ranked first in league assists for three straight years.

Ozil married the former miss Turkey and actress, Amine in 2019.

His career as a midfielder

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal player had a huge role in bringing home the trophy to Germany in the 2014 World Cup held at Brazil.

In 2018 he transferred from Real Madrid to Arsenal due to heated political debate in Germany regarding an influx of migrants along with backlash over a photograph that he had taken with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan, because of which he faced a lot of racism and disrespect over his Turkish ancestry.

During his transfer to Arsenal, he signed a transfer worth 42.5 million pounds, becoming the most expensive German player.

He helped Arsenal win 3 FA cups hey Cortana after 9 years, during which time he also recorded the second most accessed ever in the Premier League season.

Mesut Ozil announces his early retirement

Germany’s world cup champion midfielder announced that he would retire from the field on Wednesday. He announced his Instagram retirement, stating that it has become more and more evident that it is time for him to retire and leave behind the big stage of football. He had decided on early retirement with the growing injuries in recent weeks and months.

He also stated how grateful he was to have had the opportunity to become a professional football player for almost 17 years, and he is very thankful for it.

He said that after thoughtful consideration, he has decided on his early retirement from professional football.