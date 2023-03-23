Is Selena Gomez gets married? See her photos in a wedding gown

Selena Gomez is a popular American actress.

Selena Gomez is currently working on her upcoming web series “Only Murders in the Building”.

Selena was recently seen in a white wedding gown while shooting for the web series “Only Murders in the Building”. Selena looked like a beautiful bride. Selena wore a dreamy lace ensemble with a floral headscarf and exited the Arconia Building, and hopped into a cab with co-actors Steve Martin and Shorty Martin.

This was part of the filming of the web series “Only Murders in the Building”.

Selena Gomez fans thought Selena was married, which sent the internet into a tizzy.

Selena Gomez shared some behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot of her web series on her Instagram account and captioned it as “I don’t have a caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”

Seeing Selena Gomez’s pictures, fans started searching for Selena’s husband and one of Selena’s fans wrote – “The man who married Selena Gomez must be the luckiest man!”

Another fan wrote, “I can’t wait for Selena Gomez’s actual wedding day. She’s going to look like a princess.”

One tweet read, “Nothing could prepare me for seeing Selena Gomez in a wedding dress, she looks fabulous.”

Is Selena Gomez getting married?

Selena Gomez is not getting married. Recently Selena has been seen in a white wedding gown but is part of the shooting of her upcoming web series “Only Murders in the Building”. Selena leaves in a car with her co-artist.

Who is Selena Gomez Boyfriend?

Selena Gomez is an unmarried woman.

Selena Gomez has been in a relationship with a number of celebrities, including Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Samuel Krost, Taylor Lautner, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Zedd, The Weeknd, and Orlando Bloom. Leaked actress Selena has only confirmed about four of her relationships. Apart from this, Selena has not confirmed anything about those with whom Selena had a link.

Just a few days back, the news about Selena’s new boyfriend came to the fore. Selena Gomez was in the news headlines with her new boyfriend “The Chainsmokers” Drew Taggart.

