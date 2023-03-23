How did Dale Halton die? The Former Charlotte CEO Is No More

The Charlotte community is deeply saddened by the loss of Dale Halton, one of the first female CEOs of the city. Mrs Dot Halton passed away early on Tuesday. She was 85 years old. Let’s pause a moment to reflect on her life’s work and who she was. Continue reading.

Who is Dale Halton?

The businesswoman who revitalized Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., Dale Halton, was born Barksdale Fowler Dick and graduated from Myers Park High School in the 1950s—millions to her neighbourhood in the name of Charlotte. When Dale Halton was only 8 years old, her family relocated from North Carolina to Charlotte. Following her graduation from Myers Park High School, Mrs. Dot Halton enrolled at Duke University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology before pursuing her MBA at Columbia University in 1958. The Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company hired her after that. but by the time she took over the business at age 40, which her father had founded in 1940, it had fallen into disrepair. She gave the company new life, and by 1988, The Charlotte Observer reported, it had more than 4,000 employees spread across five states, making it one of America’s top 10 largest privately held companies.

Mrs. When Halton wed Fred Wagner III in 1995, the two of them continued to invest time and money in charitable causes in their neighborhood, which included founding The Dale F. Since its establishment in 1995, the Halton Foundation has donated millions of dollars. Her name can be seen on many structures in Charlotte, including the sporting arena at UNC Charlotte and the performing arts center at Central Piedmont Community College, in addition to numerous other initiatives supporting health and education programs in the area.

How did Dale Halton die?

She was 85 when she passed away on Tuesday morning at home in the company of family members, including her husband Fred Wagner III, who later that day confirmed the news. Although the precise cause of death has not yet been revealed, it may be due to age-related issues, as she was surrounded by family members at the time. Since then, numerous tributes have poured in for this extraordinary woman in honor of her legacy, which will live on forever through all the places that bear her name and will serve as a constant reminder of her life’s journey and accomplishments for future generations on behalf of the Charlotte region.

Tributes to Dale Halton:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dale Halton, but we are also grateful for all she accomplished in our community here in Charlotte, North Carolina. She will be fondly remembered by those who were positively impacted by Mrs Halton’s philanthropic efforts throughout the city. We send our sincere condolences to her family during this difficult time.

Read Also – Whale Sinks Sailboat: Four Struck On Open Ocean