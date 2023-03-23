After recent comments caused speculation about Brown’s future with the Celtics, Jaylen Brown set the record straight

The recent comment of Jaylen Brown creates speculation about whether he would stay with the team or seek anywhere else. Star player Brown made a noncommittal on his present squad is considered as “noncommittal”.

The Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown commented on the future of him Boston. There are two articles published by Brown about his feature with his present team. One piece was published in The Ringer, and the other in New York Times.

If we talk about Ringer’s article, Brown talks about his uncertain future with his current team. All these things led to speculation about Brown that he wanted to stay with Boston or find new opportunities elsewhere.

NBA made a tweet regarding Brown’s latest interview given to The Ringer in this; he said, “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time, and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, Whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m Wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correctly.

As of now, Brown is under contract till the 2023-24 season with the Celtics. After winning over Sacramento Kings, the media asked about his plan. Brown responded that, at present, he feels perfect and is focused on winning more games for his team to make a playoff run.

He also talked about his recent comments and said he’d be trying to clarify some recent comments about his future. Despite his plans, Brown showed an excellent performance on the court. He did 4.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds, averaging 27.7 and 50.9 per cent shooting.

This outstanding performance kept alive the Celtics when they also suffered from Jayson Tatum’s offensive struggles. He clarified in the interview that his primary motive was to play a better game for Celtics and win more fun for the team.

He said that he likes people to interact directly because they can see my reaction, tone, and body language. According to Brown’s statements, it is clear that he is fully dedicated to the team and trying hard to take the Celtics into the finals.

