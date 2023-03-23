After Joan Laporta’s fresh proposal, Lionel Messi sets key conditions for signing for Barcelona: Reports

Lionel Messi, the former star player of Barcelona, allegedly set some conditions to retrun to Barcelona. The exciting thing is that Messi is ready to rejoin the club at a minimum fee, but he wants a big part of the club’s income. Now the club is thinking about these conditions.

A report was published in EI Nacional; according to this, Messi is all set to rejoin Barcelona, probably this summer.

While the present club Messi PSG have, still an option to extend his deal at Parc des Princes but PSG also has some issues in FFP, and they need to reduce their wage bill.

For PSG, Messi is one of the options among many players, but Barcelona is fully prepared to take him back into the squad.

As of Now, Messi understands their value after winning the world cup, and he will not join the club again for what he received from PSG.

According to some media reports, Lionel Messi also wants to rejoin Barcelona, but at this time, he will be willing to accept a considerable amount of the revenue, generated by the club.

He will be trying to take this amount as a tribute for joining the club again.

The Barcelona president wants Lionel Messi to re-sign with the club :

Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, already said they want Linonel Messi back into the Barcelona squad. Joan gave an interview tot he CBS Sports and said that Messi deserved a proper farewell at Camp Nou:

He further said, “I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid, and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He’s the best player in our history, and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on.”

“I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy, but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi is the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone.” he continued about Messi

Netizens’ reaction to Messi

Jeyaseelan Jaganathan

Messi should rejoin Barcelona FC to end his illustrious career there, and be a legend at Barcelona. kylian mbappe and victor osimhen will be the future of football. I like the way victor osimhen play, he have single handedly bring Napoli FC to the top of the table. A goal scoring machine.

Huster Ngobeni

Don’t go back please Messi,go to Manchester United or Mancity

Cleopas Sithole

There won’t any jaw-dropping offer from Barcelona, he left them because they had failed to give that jaw dropping contract.

