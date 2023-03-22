Who is Taylor Swift Boyfriend 2023? Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift still together?

Taylor Swift is a popular American singer as well as a songwriter. As a songwriter, Taylor Swift signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and in 2005, Taylor deal a recording contract with Big Machine Records.

In 2006, Taylor Swift released her first self-title album. Taylor’s next albums are “Fearless” (2008) and “Speak Now” (2010).

Taylor Swift’s famous single is “Look What You Made Me Do”. After leaving Big Machine Records, in 2018, Taylor Swift signed with Republic Records and released her 7th album “Lover” (2019).

What is Taylor Swift’s real name?

Taylor Swift’s real name is Taylor Alison Swift. Taylor Swift’s age is 33 years. Taylor Swift’s date of birth is 13 December 1989. Taylor Swift was born to Andrea Swift and Scott Kingsley Swift in West Reading, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Taylor Swift has a sibling whose name is Austin Swift. Taylor Swift’s height is 1.80 m. Taylor Swift did her studies at The Wyndcroft School, and then Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School, and Hendersonville High School.

Taylor Swift Boyfriend 2023

Taylor Swift is in a relationship. Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. Taylor Swift boyfriend 2023 is Joe Alwyn. Taylor Swift and Taylor have kept their love life private. Taylor Swift had a relationship with many celebrities before this.

Taylor Swift Dating History

Taylor Swift dated a number of celebrities before starting a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. According to sources, Taylor first dated Joe Jonas in 2008. She then briefly dated Taylor Lautner and Lucas Till in 2009.

Taylor Swift dated John Mayer from 2009 to 2010 and Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. Taylor Swift briefly dated Connor Kennedy in 2012 and Harry Styles from 2012 to 2013.

Taylor Swift dated Calvin Harris for a year from 2015 to 2016 and briefly dated Tom Hiddleston in 2016.

After this, Taylor Swift dated Joe Alwyn in 2016 and is still in a relationship with her.

Taylor Swift released many studio albums like Fearless, Red, Reputation, Folklore, Midnights, Lover, Speak Now, and more.

Taylor Swift appeared in many movies and tv shows, including Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, All Too Well: The Short Film, The Giver, Valentine’s Day, Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour Live, Miss Americana, Amsterdam, The Lorax, and more.

Taylor Swift released many singles such as “Our Song”, “Tim McGraw”, “Picture to Burn”, “White Horse”, “Should’ve Said No”, You Belong with Me”, “Fifteen”, “Back to December”, “Sparks Fly”, “Eyes Open”, “Begin Again”, “Highway Don’t Care”, “Coney Island”, “Everything Has Changed”, “New Romantics”, “Betty”, “Christmas Tree Farm”, “Anti-Hero”, and more.

