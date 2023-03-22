Who is Marney Gellner? Marney Gellner Announces That She Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Tuesday, Marney Gellner, a local sportscaster, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on social media. Bally Sports North reporter Gellner, who covers the Timberwolves and Lynx, recently tweeted a photo of herself getting her annual mammogram.

What Happened to Marney Gellner?

The well-known local television announcer for Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, and Twins games, Marney Gellner, has revealed she is battling cancer. Tuesday morning, Gellner shared the news on social media and urged women to schedule mammograms regularly. She also mentioned that she will undergo a lumpectomy, followed by three weeks of radiation, because her cancer was caught early, in large part due to her mammogram. On social media, Gellner expressed her gratitude and blessing for having this option. My path would have taken a very different turn without early detection. “. Since her days as a play-by-play announcer for the Lynx and a sideline reporter for Twins and Timberwolves games, Gellner has established herself as a beloved media figure. She transitioned into a new position as a host for Bally Sports North broadcasts toward the end of 2021. She additionally appeared on Minnesota Live last year to discuss five fascinating facts about herself.

Who is Marney Gellner?

Gellner has dedicated her career to covering the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx. She works as a studio host, announcer, and sports field reporter. Gellner made history in March 2019, becoming the first female play-by-play announcer for a Minnesota Twins broadcast. For three days straight, she broadcast games for WCCO Radio and Fox Sports North. Using the catchphrase “better call mama” after Twins players hit home runs, she became famous for her home run calls during spring training.

She did so for a Timberwolves game in December 2018 and was only the second woman to ever hold that position for an NBA game. Matt Mathiasen, Marney’s husband, is a St. Minnesota, Cloud. Between 1994 and 1998, he studied at the University of North Dakota. He received his accounting degree at graduation. Through mutual friends who attended UND, he and Marney got to know one another.

